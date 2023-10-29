A storied rivalry. A packed arena. A historic television broadcast. The only thing the Gophers volleyball match with Wisconsin lacked was drama.

The No. 2 Badgers dismissed the Gophers 25-13, 25-20, 25-19 on Sunday in Madison, the sweep doubling as the first time the Big Ten had broadcast volleyball on FOX.

When the conference was selecting a game, this was a natural choice. One of the best rivalries in Big Ten history coming on the heels of the Vikings-Packers game at Lambeau Field.

Few could have guessed then that the match would be so lopsided.

Pick a Wisconsin attacker, they could not be stopped. The Badgers (20-1, 11-1) hit .327 as a team. Sarah Franklin was a highlight reel you didn't need to edit — she posted 21 kills and hit .465, using a soft touch to find gaps when the middle block got up and obliterating the ball when openings appeared.

On the opposite side of the net, the Gophers (10-10, 6-6) never found an ounce of rhythm against the Wisconsin defense. The Badgers were oppressive. They tallied 22 blocks and 61 digs as Minnesota hit .107. Taylor Landfair was the only Gophers player to find success on the attack, hitting .250 and finishing with a team-high 12 kills.

How good was Wisconsin's block? Mckenna Wucherer and Lydia Grote were held to identical minus-.059 hitting, and in the third set they were lifted for subs Julia Hanson and Lauren Crowl.

Finding positives wasn't impossible. The Gophers ran ragged on defense, lunging for any ball they could touch. Several rallies were textbook examples of what makes the sport so utterly captivating — but, more often than not, those rallies ended with Minnesota deflated and the Badgers circling each other with wide-eyed expressions as the crowd leapt behind them.

What's next for the Gophers? They are .500 with eight matches remaining and they still have a chance for ranked wins against Purdue and Nebraska at Maturi Pavilion later this season.

The NCAA tournament is no longer a guarantee, and the distance between Minnesota and the top teams in the conference is wide. That much was clear Sunday. It isn't the kind of match they anticipated during a season that has fallen far from their preseason aspirations. On Sunday, their struggles were broadcast far and wide. The match was over in less than 90 minutes.

The history of the moment will remain. As a showcase of volleyball at its highest level, it left something to be desired.

Midway through the third set, the Gophers called a timeout trailing 9-4, the storyline already as predictable as a Sunday afternoon rerun. The FOX camera panned to the crowd, a Badgers fan in a black sweatshirt tilted his head back and yawned.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.