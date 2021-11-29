The NCAA tournament is coming back to Maturi Pavilion.

The Gophers volleyball team was named the No. 12 overall seed in the tournament on Sunday night, and they will host the first two rounds this week. The Gophers will face South Dakota in the first round on Friday while the other matchup in their bracket will be Iowa State vs. Stanford.

The winners of those two matches will play Saturday in the second round.

The tournament returns a full 64-team field to campus sites for the first two rounds after playing the entire 2020 tournament in Omaha with a trimmed field of 32 teams, due to COVID-19.

However the tournament plays out it will cap an unprecedented year for the Gophers.

Thursday's tournament opener will mark the 48th match for Minnesota in 2021, stretching back to that postponed 2020-2021 season that started in January.

For comparisons sake, when the Gophers reached the Final Four in 2019, they played 33 matches for the year — if they make it that far this season, they'll eclipse 50.

Minnesota finished last season in April with a five-set Sweet 16 loss to Pittsburgh in Omaha. Turnaround was swift and aggressive as the Gophers opened this season four months later in August with five of their first six matches against teams ranked in the top 15 of the country.

The Gophers finished 20-8 overall and in a three-way tie for third place in the Big Ten with Ohio State and Purdue at 15-5 in conference play. Wisconsin won the Big Ten at 17-3 and Nebraska finished second at 16-4.

The conference was featured prominently in the top 16 seeds. Wisconsin was the highest conference seed at No. 4, followed by Purdue (6), Ohio State (9) and Nebraska (10).

The Gophers eight losses overall are tied for the second most under coach Hugh McCutcheon — matching his first season at the helm in 2012 when the team finished 27-8. In 2014 they finished 19-12, marking the only season when they haven't reached the NCAA tournament under McCutcheon.

Still if this season has shown some struggles, it has also shown resiliency. Minnesota finished the regular season 7-7 against ranked opponents, including a crucial four-set road win against Penn State on Friday night.

The Gophers will bring pedigree to the tournament. They have reached the Final Four in three of the past six seasons and the roster is deep with talent, including what may be the best player in the country in Stephanie Samedy.

The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and redshirt senior finished ninth in Division I in kills (4.84 per set) and and 10th in points (5.39 per set) — those numbers both led the conference.

Sophomore setter Melani Shaffmaster put together one of the best seasons in the Big Ten with 1,097 assists — her 10.75 assists-per-set average ranked fourth in the conference. And senior libero C.C. McGraw continued one of the greatest careers in program history with 486 digs this season — at 4.72 per set, her numbers ranked second in the conference.