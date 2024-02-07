There was a lot more on the line for the Gophers men's basketball team Tuesday night than one player having something personal against Michigan State.

Still, it was clearly the Cam Christie revenge game.

After not being able to help his team late in an earlier loss to his brother's former program in East Lansing, the freshman standout led the Gophers with 19 points in the rematch in a 59-56 win Tuesday against the Spartans at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) tied for fourth place in the conference after their first victory against Michigan State since 2021.

After facing a nine-point deficit in the second half, the Gophers were flirting with the game getting away from them before Christie's back-to-back three-pointers made it 45-43.

Christie, younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers and ex-Spartan guard Max Christie, was motivated to face Michigan State again after fouling out with eight minutes left in a 76-66 road loss on Jan. 18.

Sign up for our Gophers Update newsletter

With four minutes remaining, the Barn crowd erupted when the 6-6 former four-star recruit from Illinois drilled his fifth three of the game to make it 51-50 Minnesota.

After Dawson Garcia's three gave the Gophers a 55-52 lead with just under a minute to play, Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard hit 2-of-3 free throws after being fouled beyond the arc to make it a one-point game.

Coming up in the clutch again, Christie answered with two free throws after being fouled on a rebound to extend it to three with 18.5 seconds left.

The maturation of the reigning Big Ten freshman of the week is reminiscent of his brother's impact for the Spartans before he was drafted into the NBA after his freshman year in 2021-22.

Christie entered the night with 32 points combined in wins against Penn State and Northwestern in the previous two games. The former Rolling Meadows (Ill.) star finished with a career-best 5-for-6 shooting from three-point range on Tuesday.

NBA scouts were in the house (and celebrities like Vikings quarterback and ex-Spartan Kirk Cousins) to watch a back-and-forth affair between two teams trying to move up from the middle of the pack in the Big Ten standings.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 59, Michigan State 56

Gophers coach Ben Johnson's team was shorthanded playing without starting point guard Elijah Hawkins the last time it faced Michigan State in East Lansing.

Hawkins tweaked his ankle in last Saturday's overtime win vs. Northwestern, but he wasn't going to miss arguably the biggest home game yet this season. The junior hit the final two free throws of the game with 6.5 seconds left to seal it.

After finishing .500 in the conference through the halfway point, the Gophers had a chance to make a statement Tuesday in a rematch against the Spartans at full strength.

Parker Fox came up big early with a big block to ignite the home crowd, but his three-point play after a layup plus the foul also gave Minnesota a 20-13 lead in the first half.

The Barn was hyped up until the Gophers zapped the life out of the building with a nearly four-minute scoring drought.

The Spartans (14-9, 6-6) used an 11-2 run to 24-22 after a basket from Jaden Akins. Tyson Walker and Akins combined for 20 of their team's 32 points in the first half.

Walker had 20 points on Tuesday night for the Spartans, who were held to 35% shooting in the second half.



