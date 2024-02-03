Cam Christie drilled a three-pointer with 40 seconds left to give the Gophers men's basketball team its first lead of the second half Saturday against Northwestern, but it would be far from over in the best win this season.

A late turnover led to Boo Buie's free throws to force overtime, but the Gophers dominated the Wildcats in the extra period for a 75-66 victory at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) trailed at halftime in every Big Ten game this season until Saturday. That momentum carried them the rest of the way.

After Dawson Garcia lost the ball out of bounds with 4.8 seconds to play in regulation, Buie nailed two free throws that sent the game into overtime tied 61-61.

Garcia redeemed himself with eight of his 20 points in the extra period for the Gophers, who outscored Northwestern 14-5 in overtime, including 7-for-8 shooting from the foul line.

Christie finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Pharrel Payne added 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Elijah Hawkins added 13 points and 10 assists for the Gophers, who had five players score in double figures.

After a second straight clutch block from Payne at the end of the second half, Hawkins was fouled and sunk two free throws to make it a 61-58 lead with 20 seconds remaining.

Following Buie's 1-of-2 free throws, the Gophers turned the ball over after Garcia mishandled a pass trying to break the full-court press. The call wasn't overturned after a review.

The Gophers pulled off comeback wins in the second half four times in conference play, but falling behind early wasn't a trend they wanted to keep going.

Entering the game as the worst three-point shooting team in the Big Ten, the Gophers started the day shooting 0-for-9 from beyond the arc. Trailing 27-17 in the first half, they outscored Northwestern 10-0 to tie it at half after three-pointers from Hawkins and Christie.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 75, Northwestern 66

The Wildcats (15-7, 6-5) couldn't bounce back from Wednesday's overtime loss at Purdue after hitting double-digit threes for the fifth straight game. They finished 11-for-23 from beyond the arc Saturday, including nine threes from Buie, Ty Berry and Ryan Langborg. Buie and Langborg had 20 and 16 points to lead the Wildcats, respectively.

Hawkins received an injury scare early in the second half when he stepped on a Northwestern player's foot. After limping down to the locker room, the Howard transfer returned to the game a few minutes later. He missed the Jan. 18 loss at Michigan State with a sprained right ankle.

The Gophers snapped a four-game losing streak last Saturday with an 83-74 win at Penn State playing without starting center Payne, who returned from a back injury a week later.

Payne's huge block as the shot clock expired gave his team a key defensive stop down the stretch to come within striking distance. Garcia's two free throws on the ensuing possession made it 55-54 with 1:40 to play.