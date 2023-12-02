Abbey Murphy had two goals and three assists and Peyton Hemp scored twice to lead the Gophers women's hockey team to an 9-1 victory over Bemidji State on Saturday at Ridder Arena.

The victory was the eighth in a row for the No. 3 Gophers (13-2, 9-2 WCHA), who outscored the Beavers 18-3 in the series sweep.

Murphy, a junior, had eight points on the weekend (four goals, four assists) to push her career total to 99 points. Murphy leads the nation with 1.27 goals per game — 19 in 15 games.

The Gophers scored five times in the final 11 minutes of the first period and then added three goals in the second period to extend their lead to 8-0.

Six other Gophers had at least two points as they outshot the Beavers 44-25.

The Gophers play at St. Cloud State on Tuesday before hosting two-game weekend series against Wisconsin at Ridder Arena. After that series, the Gophers are idle until Jan. 4.