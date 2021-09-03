More from Star Tribune
Minnesota GOP hopes to break losing streak for governor
In Minnesota, conservatives hope they'll have a candidate positioned to ride a potential wave all the way to the governor's office, despite a state party in turmoil, a major financial disadvantage to Democrats and a losing streak for governor that's stretched on for more than a decade.
Sports
Gophers football opens season
Gophers football opens season vs. Ohio State
The Gophers hosted Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium for the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Prep football: East Ridge at Eden Prairie football
Eden Prairie hosted Woodbury's East Ridge High School for the prep football season opener Thursday evening.
Pearl Harbor seaman's remains returned home
Navy Seaman 2nd Class Lloyd Timm Todd, 19, of Kellogg, Minnesota, was among 429 Sailors killed aboard USS Oklahoma while the ship was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. On Thursday, sailors from Navy Operational Support Center Minneapolis provided military honors at MSP Airport as Timm's recently remains return to Minnesota.