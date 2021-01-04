Photos of the Year2020

Unprecedented. Unsettled. Unreal. Adjectives describing 2020 tend toward the negative. The year tilted on its axis mid-March when a global pandemic hit home. As COVID cases rose, health workers scrambled for safety equipment and office workers fled downtown offices. Whole sectors of the economy faced uncertainty. Then came George Floyd’s death and its aftermath — a raw plea for racial justice that, in the reverse of the pandemic, started here and spread across the world. The backdrop to it all was politics, with elections playing out against the unfolding crises. Which way would Minnesota swing? By the time Nov. 3 rolled around, the sense of anger — and exhaustion — was palpable. Yet somehow, daily life carried on, with different rhythms and fewer up-close interactions; less entertainment and shopping but more home cooking, schooling and binge watching. Through it all, Star Tribune photographers witnessed and documented our collective upheaval and history in the making. They entered hospital rooms where patients clung to life. They watched buildings set ablaze and fire in protesters’ eyes. But also, they captured a curious penguin at Como Zoo. Sunsets and NEOWISE. Marriage ceremonies affirming love. One adjective for their work? Unstoppable.

Sue Campbell, Star Tribune Magazine editorial director

The Coronavirus

Shoppers bought out all of the stock of toilet paper, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizer in response to the Coronavirus, prompting a limit on several items, Friday, March 13 at the Target in Columbia Heights.

Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

Traffic in the theater district was light as the marquee message above Brave New Workshop on Hennepin Avenue offers a light message in the face of the coronavirus pandemic on March 18 in Minneapolis.

David Joles, Star Tribune

Healthcare workers at Regions Hospital came outside the hospital, including Tamara Hill, an ER RN, seen wiping away tears, to thank Xcel Energy crew members, including Paul Peikert, who had lined the street outside Regions to greet healthcare workers during the early morning shift change outside Regions Hospital on Wednesday, April 22 in St. Paul.

David Joles, Star Tribune

Rosemary Fister, Doctorate of Nursing Practice, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, and Public Health Nurse with Hennepin County's Health Care for the Homeless Program. Fister posed for a photo in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 14.

Leila Navidi, Star Tribune

Leah Chapman, an RN, waits for a protective gown before the healthcare team rotated a COVID-19 patient on the third floor ICU at Bethesda Hospital on Thursday, May 7 in St. Paul.

David Joles, Star Tribune

Estes Funeral Chapel’s Tracy Wesley, Sr. (left) and Curtis Mayfield disinfected a chapel between services on Friday, March 20. Estes Funeral Home in Minneapolis is taking extra precautions during the COVID-19 breakout, including extra cleaning between memorial services.

Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune

A gust of wind took Archbishop Bernard Hebda's cap off while he and Auxiliary Bishop Andrew Cozzens offered a special Easter Blessings from the Bishops on Sunday, April 12 in St. Paul.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

Bruce Manning held up matzo, which he just broke in half as part of Passover seder ritual, as he took part in a virtual seder alongside his family on Wednesday, April 8 in Minneapolis.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Peggie Hicks raised her hands in prayer through the sunroof of her car during a Park and Praise service at New Hope Baptist Church on Sunday, April 19 in St. Paul.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Juan Duran and his daughter Aurora, 7, spent some quiet time at the gravesite of his wife Aurora Chacon Esparza, on Thursday, August 6 at St. Vincent Cemetery in Osseo. Esparza died of COVID complications at the age of 35.

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Serafina Rivera 17, a senior at Nova Classical Academy, danced with her prom date Ben Parsonage, 17, a junior, during their prom for two at Rivera's home in St. Paul on Friday, May 1. The movie Back to the Future played on a screen.

Leila Navidi, Star Tribune

Out on a Limb Dance school director Amber Keeley took the temperature of dancer Olivia Brockman,15, before a dance class at Out on a Limb Dance in St. Paul on Thursday, July 9.

Leila Navidi, Star Tribune

Victoria Conrad opened her arms for a distant hug with her 99-year old father Howard Seitzer as they met for their first face-to-face visit since the Covid-19 pandemic closed off his senior living home to visitors in March at Oak Meadows Senior Living in Oakdale, Minn., on Thursday, June 18.

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School graduate Maria Medel waved goodbye to her teachers who cheered from the school roof during their drive-thru commencement celebration, Saturday, June 6, in Minneapolis, MN. The school, located in the heart of the unrest, only had four windows broken. Cristo Rey graduated a class of 124.

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Homer Bailey (15) pitching in the second inning to St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4). The Minnesota Twins defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in their Home Opener Tuesday night, July 28, at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

It was back to school for some students at Harvest Best Academy on Tuesday, September 7 in Minneapolis. But with masks, plastic barriers and other new precautions in the era of COVID-19. Para professional Jaevon Walton, middle, reminded a student to wear his face mask in a learning pod of 2nd through 7th graders.

David Joles, Star Tribune

Haley Puckhaber positioned the desks in her fourth grade classroom at safe distances for incoming students while getting her new classroom ready on Wednesday, August 26 in the new Friendship Academy of the Arts building in Minneapolis.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

Amanda Nagel hugged her son, Justin, 5, in front of Piedmont Elementary School in Duluth before his first day of Kindergarten on Monday September 21. The Duluth school district has adopted a hybrid model that reduces class sizes and has students come in two days a week, with the other three days online.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Medical staff worked together to turn over an intubated COVID-19 patient onto the prone position to help with oxygenation inside the ICU at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids on on Tuesday, November 24. From left is Shaunna Bradley, RN, Susan Stone, RN, Katie Coughlin, RN, Ibsa Sufiyan, respiratory therapist, and Monika Saxe, respiratory therapist.

Leila Navidi, Star Tribune

Fisher Rayder, 4, pressed his face against the glass while visiting Santa Scott at the Woodbury Cabelas on Wednesday, November 11.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

George Floyd

Protesters gathered near Chicago Ave. and East 38th Street in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 26, after George Floyd died in police custody.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Protestors confront police near the Third Precinct in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 26, after George Floyd died in police custody the day before.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

Tony L. Clark held a photo of George Floyd in front of the Cup Food Store in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 28. Floyd died nearby in police custody that week.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Xavier Hayden 26, left hugged his brother, Ty Henderson 25, as he fought back tears during a youth rally at the state capitol in St. Paul on Tuesday, June 2.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Matthew Thompson joined over a thousand protestors as they raised their fists in 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in front of Duluth City Hall to honor George Floyd on Friday June 19.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

People loot Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits on Wednesday, May 27, in Minneapolis. George Floyd died in police custody that week.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Police clashed with protesters at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on Tuesday, May 26. George Floyd died in police custody that week.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Law enforcement officers stand in formation along Lake Street near Hiawatha Ave. as fires burned after a night of unrest and protests on Friday, May 29 in Minneapolis. George Floyd died in police custody that week.

David Joles, Star Tribune

The Minneapolis Third Police Precinct is set on fire during a third night of protests following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Minnesota State Patrol officers stood watch outside of the Third Precinct on Thursday, May 28 in Minneapolis.

Mark Vancleave, Star Tribune

AutoZone burned as protesters continued to gather outside of the Third Precinct on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis. George Floyd died in police custody that week.

Mark Vancleave, Star Tribune

People survey the damage along Lake St. near S. 27th Ave. as a fire burns to the east on Saturday, May 30 in Minneapolis. George Floyd died in police custody that week.

David Joles, Star Tribune

Protestors are met with deterrent from police on Sunday, May 31. George Floyd died in police custody that week.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

Verretta Strickland reacted during a memorial service for George Floyd near Cup Foods in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 4.

Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

Mourners react during a funeral service for George Floyd at the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary on the campus of North Central University in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 4.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

Mourners took a knee and put their heads down for George Floyd while listening to his memorial service Thursday, June 4.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Storm clouds hang over the Say Their Names Cemetery, located in a grassy area along Park Ave. S., near 37th St., dedicated to people of color killed by police and installed in the early days after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.

David Joles, Star Tribune

Marcia Howard jumped double dutch jump rope with Silas Yechout, 10, during a community dinner at the George Floyd memorial at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis, Minn., on Monday, August 31. Both live in the neighborhood. Marcia has become one of the leaders keeping the memorial organized and safe.

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

A memorial at East 38th Street and Chicago outside Cup Foods, where George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Visitors to the intersection where George Floyd was killed were continuously leaving fresh flowers on the names of other victims of police violence.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

George Floyd's growing memorial outside Cup Foods at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue Tuesday, June 16.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Carter Sims, 3, of Pine Island ran past a mural at the George Floyd memorial outside Cup Foods on Thursday, June 25.

Leila Navidi, Star Tribune

Mario Grant, of Minneapolis, held a white rose as he listened to a private memorial service for George Floyd outside the the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

The Election

Voters in Hudson, Wisconsin were allowed into the firehouse one by one to vote in primary election on Tuesday, April 7.

Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune

Amy Klobuchar returned to Iowa after being stuck in Washington D.C. for the impeachment trial. She spoke at a Get Out the Vote event at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf, Iowa, the first of four events around the state, on Saturday, February 1.

Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, presides over the House Chamber, which is mostly empty due to the pandemic during the final week of the session on Monday, May 11.

Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune

Supporters attend a Donald Trump rally on Friday, October 30 at the Rochester International Airport.

Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune

President Trump visited Duluth on Wednesday, September 30 as one of multiple campaign stops in Minnesota that day. Just over a day later, the president announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Biden supporters turned out for one of the stops of the DFL Get Out the Vote events in Burnsville where DFL Party Leaders, candidates and elected officials rallied voters the day before the election on Monday, November 2.

Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune

Fadima Hassan was more than happy to show off her “I Voted” sign after she voted at the Brian Coyle Center, Tuesday, November 3.

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Diego Vazquez Jr. an election judge at St. Matthews Social Hall in St. Paul, wore a festive Devo hat with a face shield while working at the polling place on Tuesday, November 3.

Leila Navidi, Star Tribune

Election judges Nancy Matthews and Kathy Lair checked ballots as they removed them from ballot envelopes. Ramsey County election judges processed early voting ballots a week before the election on Tuesday, October 27.

Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune

Election Judge Kelly Bruels handed out ballots and gave instructions to voters on how to fill them out at First United Methodist Church in Duluth on Election Day.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Voters lined up outside the San Francisco Town Hall in Carver County to cast their ballots in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Brian Peterson, Star Tribune

Landyn Simmons-Davis, 6, of south Minneapolis, kicked an inflatable punching bag of U.S. President Donald Trump Saturday while visiting George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Minnesota Life

Amahle, center, led Cupid and BJ around as they took a walk through the Sunken Garden at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory on Friday, April 3. Keepers at the Como Zoo took a trio of African black footed penguins out for a stroll around the Sunken Garden at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory as part of the enrichment program for the ambassador birds.

Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

Keanna Damas, front left and her family watched Peyton Scott Russell work on mural at City of Lakes Community Land Trust that utilizes stencils that people created of themselves. Keanna and her family watched from inside of a 1962 Buick on September 10.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Melvin Henderson danced with his granddaughter, Zamora Walt, during the 8th annual Father Daughter Dance at Earle Brown Heritage Center on Sunday February 23 in Brooklyn Center.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

The girls of Loppet Nordic Racing high school-aged cross country ski club did warm-up agility drills during practice at Theodore Wirth Park on Monday, October 26.

Leila Navidi, Star Tribune

Kelly Rowley walked her dog, Baxter on 18th

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

Six-year-old Anderson examined his mother Darondra Willhite’s new ring. About three-dozen couples publicly declared their love at the Hennepin County Government Center Friday, Feb.14, in Minneapolis. The Valentine’s Day tradition allows couple to marry at no charge.

Mark Vancleave, Star Tribune

Jessica Hunter and her son, Luke, 2, spotted her husband, Neal Hunter, as he arrived in the hanger. More than 175 airmen from the 934th Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve arrived home Sunday, January 19, after a four month deployment.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

Osseo linebacker Michael Azure and teammates practiced outside in the heavy snow in preparation for their Friday night game against Totino-Grace on Tuesday ,October 20.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Zoa Kopylov, 6, of Richfield, watched the water gush by at at Minnehaha Falls Park as she took a walk with her grandmother on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

Preschoolers at New Horizon Academy childcare center were full of laughter before leaving the classroom for activities in the playroom on March 5. Children will be gathered for reading time with teachers at the New Horizon Academy child care center in north Minneapolis. The center has struggled to stay afloat because many of its children are from low-income families, and participate in a program that does not fully cover the costs of tuition at the center.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Lightning illuminated the sky above downtown Minneapolis, as seen from the Lowry Avenue Bridge, on Friday, August 14.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Katie Strand and Peter Everest had a moment together at the South Beach at Cedar Lake at sunset Sunday night. The couple participated in a few different kinds of dance, before the pandemic put all that to a stop. After threatening rain most of the day, at day's end a beautiful sunset lit up the sky Sunday afternoon, May 24, at Cedar Lake in Minneapolis.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

Comet NEOWISE streaked across the night sky over Wolf Lake in Brimson onTuesday night, July 14. Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE is a bright comet that only passes close enough for viewing on Earth once every 6,800 years or so.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

An aircraft that took off from MSP and transited across the full moon, which in August is known as the Sturgeon Moon, Monday night, August 3, in Minneapolis.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

A solitary tree stood in a corn field north of Crane Creek Road in Owatonna, Minnesota after snow fell on January 7, 2020.

Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune

