The Minnesota GOP failed to reapprove their ties to a diverse set of affiliate groups on Thursday, including one focused on LGBT Republicans.

The lack of action by the State Central Committee impacts the Log Cabin Republicans of Minnesota, Asian American Republicans of Minnesota, African Republicans of Minnesota and other groups, according to a list on the state party's website, as delegates gather in Rochester for the statewide convention.

The Log Cabin Republicans, focused on LGBT Minnesotans, did not comment when asked about the news Friday morning. In a statement, Minnesota Republican Party chairman David Hann cited "time constraints" in the failure to take action.

"We value the contributions these organizations have made to our party and want to continue our relationship with them to build and grow the Republican Party in Minnesota," Hann said in a statement.

Independent journalist Rebecca Brannon tweeted that "leadership from Congressional districts 3, 4 and 6 plan to recognize and work with all MNGOP affiliates who were decertified today by the State Central Committee."

Republican delegates did vote to seat the affiliates on Friday at the statewide convention.