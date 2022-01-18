Minnesota's top 10
Staff writer Ron Haggstrom lists the top 10 girls' basketball recruits in Minnesota, starting with five seniors and playing down to an eighth-grader. With school, height, position and college choice when declared:
2022 Class
Amaya Battle, Hopkins, 5-11, G, Minnesota
Mara Braun, Wayzata, 5-11 G, Minnesota
Mallory Heyer, Chaska, 6-1 F, Minnesota
Nia Holloway, Eden Prairie, 6-1 F, Minnesota
Maya Nnaji, Hopkins, 6-4 F, Arizona
2023 Class
Nunu Agara, Hopkins, 5-11 G, Stanford
Taylor Woodson, Hopkins, 6-0 G, undecided
2024 Class
Alivia McGill, Hopkins, 5-8 G, undecided
Olivia Olson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-0 G, undecided
2026 Class
Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, 5-7 G, undecided
