Alexandria area: Reno, Miltona and Osakis are best for walleye action on bobbers in the evenings or bottom bouncers with night crawlers at 25-30 feet. Bass are taking topwater baits or jigs with worms on Le Homme Dieu and Geneva at shallow depths. Northerns are active on area lakes near deeper weed edges. Darling, Lake Ida and Le Homme Dieu are producing good panfish action on crappie minnows or artificial baits.

Chisago City area: Walleyes are hitting leeches under bobbers on Green and South Center. On South Lindstrom and Chisago, bass are hitting spinnerbaits at shallow depths.

Duluth area: Hot weather and a mayfly hatch have derailed walleye fishing, but some anglers have caught walleyes on Island and Fish lakes at about 25 feet on leeches or night crawlers. For bass on Island Lake, anglers are using buzzbaits in shallows. For lake trout and salmon on Lake Superior, anglers are fishing the Two Harbors area with flasher fly setups or spoons at about 65 feet.

Grand Rapids area: The best walleye action is in deeper weedlines and cabbage on Trout, Bowstring, Sand, Round and Big Splithand using spinnerbaits, chub minnows or shiner minnows. Anglers also are catching walleyes during evenings on trolled crankbaits or slip bobbers and leeches over weed edges.

Leech Lake: Walleye action is productive early mornings and evenings on rock reefs and transitions on the main lake at 16-20 feet or deeper breaklines at 25-30 feet. Walker Bay is producing good walleye action at 12-20 feet on shoreline breaks using crawlers or leeches on Lindy Rigs or slip bobbers.

Willmar area: Walleye anglers are fishing Eagle, Ringo, Big Kandiyohi and Diamond lakes with leeches or night crawlers on spinners or Lindy Rigs at 10-15 feet. Eagle and Point lakes are producing bass around deeper weedlines during evenings. Northerns are taking buzzbaits or spinnerbaits on Lake Florida, and Lake Calhoun is producing good sunfish action.