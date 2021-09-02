Big Stone Lake: Anglers on this Minnesota-South Dakota border lake are reporting a good perch bite, especially in depths of 11 to 13 feet. Anglers are reporting larger perch caught by using minnows. Anglers are having some success finding walleyes by trolling crankbaits in depths of 7 to 10 feet.

Duluth area: On the south shore of Lake Superior, the walleye bite has been slow. Some walleyes are in depths of 30 to 40 feet. Fishing on area streams and on the St. Louis River has been slow. Anglers are finding some northern pike, perch and walleye on the lower portion of the St. Louis River. Fishing on inland waters has been good, especially for northerns, perch and walleyes on the reservoirs north of Duluth.

East metro: Walleye and smallmouth bass have been active on the St. Croix River, even during the afternoons on sunny days. Some anglers are reporting catching some freshwater drum. On Pool 4 of the Mississippi River, which begins near Red Wing, anglers are catching white bass in shallow depths.

Lake Kabetogama: Anglers are finding a consistent bite for a variety of species in the morning and evening hours. Anglers have been reporting a strong smallmouth bass bite, with catches of over 20-inches mentioned. Bass are being found in depths of 6 to 9 feet in low-light hours and 12 to 15 feet during the day.

Lake Winnibigoshish: Anglers are getting walleyes, especially on the points and shoreline breaks in depths of 8 to 15 feet. Walleyes also are getting caught on top of the bars in depths of 12 to 15 feet during low-light hours. Northern pike are near weeds in depths less than 14 feet. Perch are off the points in depths of 10 to 14 feet.

Moorhead area: The catfish bite on the Red River has improved after last week's rain increased current flows and water levels on the river. Catfish are primarily on the inside shelves of the riverbanks. Catfish baits are working, but anglers are reporting frogs and frozen suckers are producing the best results.