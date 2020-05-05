Hospital leaders hailed Tuesday’s announcement by Gov. Tim Walz to lift a suspension of elective surgeries, even as they faced their busiest day yet in the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipate a surge of more patients soon.

While the suspension preserved masks and other supplies for caregivers treating COVID-19 patients, it has allowed other medical problems to fester in patients whose heart conditions have worsened and whose cancers have gone unscreened.

“There’s confusion that stems from the word elective — that this is similar to having your nails done or something,” said Dr. Emily Chapman, chief medical officer for Children’s Minnesota. “We are deferring cases that would perhaps not be considered emergencies, but are necessary.”

Walz on Tuesday ordered that hospitals, surgery centers and clinics — including dental and vet clinics — could resume elective procedures next week if they put social distancing plans in place to protect workers and patients.

The governor called it a “calculated risk” but said gains in medical supplies such as N95 masks should allow Minnesota hospitals to treat COVID-19 while caring for patients with untreated diseases, chronic illnesses and pain.

“This ... strikes the proper balance between holding COVID flat, moving things out, but also recognizing that quality of life is impacted” when other care is delayed, he said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz put his mask back on at the conclusion of a news conference Tuesday.

The move came despite a record high of 434 Minnesotans being hospitalized Tuesday for COVID-19, including 182 who needed intensive care. The state also on Tuesday reported 24 COVID-19 deaths, raising the state total to 455.

When including patients who don’t have COVID-19, 972 of the state’s available 1,244 ICU hospital beds were occupied — though another 1,338 beds and could be readied within 72 hours.

Concerns also remain over supplies of masks and other forms of personal protective equipment (PPE) on which the state is relying so that its doctors and nurses can safely treat COVID-19.

The state’s reserve inventory includes 5 million masks that are overdue for delivery. The state also is planning on delivery of 1.5 million N95 masks, but lists the timing of their delivery as “unclear.” Roughly 344,000 such masks remain in hand in the state’s reserves, though, and hospitals have used a variety of strategies to reuse existing masks and to use masks that are beyond their typical expiration dates.

Walz acknowledged that “until they’re in your warehouse, there is a little bit of a concern” over ordered PPE supplies. However, he expressed conference and the state leaders and the Minnesota corporate leaders who are procuring the supplies.

The Minnesota Nurses Association issued a statement in response to the announcement, indicating that nurses “are frustrated and disappointed with today’s decision.” The union worried about additional confusion that could jeopardize the safety of nurses, who already are reusing PPE while floating between COVID and non-COVID patients.

“Continuing this crisis standard of PPE use while adding nonessential surgeries will result in needless infection and death of patients and workers,” the union said.

The state on Tuesday confirmed that 1,088 health care workers have suffered COVID-19, though that is largely due to aggressive testing to make sure these people aren’t at risk of spreading the infection to patients or residents in their facilities.

Testing has identified 99 health care workers who were likely infected while on the job, though investigations can’t rule out that they were infected in other locations, said Kris Ehresmann, state infectious disease director.

The Minnesota Medical Association, representing doctors, lauded the governor’s move but acknowledged that doctors will need to prioritize supplies for COVID-19 first before expanding services.

“Minnesota’s physicians recognize the dynamic situation associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and are prepared to monitor and adjust, as needed,” said Dr. Keith Stelter, MMA president.

HealthPartners is using a variety of measures at its hospitals, including the use of ultraviolet light, to sanitize N95 masks at Regions Hospital in St. Paul so they can be reused while they are still intact.

Hospitals need to begin to manage COVID-19 and other patient health concerns at the same time, because the deferral of important but noncritical procedures can result in patients getting sicker and reaching emergency levels anyway, said Dr. Mark Sannes. HealthPartners senior medical director.

“These are things that really can’t wait any longer at this point,” he said.

Health leaders have a much better sense of how rapidly PPE is used in this pandemic, and should be able to manage their supplies while also providing elective and other procedures, said Jan Malcolm, state health commissioner.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 case count reached 7,851 on Tuesday, but has only doubled in the last eight days — despite concerns at this exponential phase of the pandemic that it might be doubling every day or two, she added.

“They are very moderate (increases) for where we are in the progression of the pandemic, and they are well within the ranges we have projected,” she said.

One-fourth of the 617 newly-reported cases on Tuesday occurred in five counties where food processing plants have outbreaks. Lab-confirmed cases reached 1,069 in Nobles County, where an outbreak forced the closure of the JBS pork plant in Worthington. Cases reached 815 in Stearns County, where two food processing plants reported multiple lab-confirmed infections. Only Hennepin County has a higher case count in Minnesota, with 2,519.

Increased diagnostic testing for COVID-19 is one reason why Walz is granting more exemptions under the current statewide stay-at-home order, which lasts until May 18. Due to a technical glitch, the state only reported 2,068 diagnostic tests, but Malcolm said in actuality the amount of testing was higher and is steadily building toward the governor’s goal of 20,000 per day.

Hennepin Healthcare on Tuesday announced that it would be repurposing its capacity of 1,000 diagnostic tests per day to help identify and limit outbreaks in long-term care facilities and group homes and shelters.

The Minneapolis-based health care provider hadn’t publicly disclosed its capacity when it started testing in March, due to concerns about the global shortage of testing supplies, but is in a strong position to address this problem, said Dr. Glen Hansen, director of Hennepin Healthcare’s molecular diagnostic lab.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths include 368 people who had been living in long-term care facilities, which have reported numerous outbreaks across the state. More than nine in 10 COVID-19 deaths in the state have involved residents of these facilities, or people with underlying health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, compromised immune systems, and diseases of the heart, kidney or lungs.

Hansen said more aggressive identification of these outbreaks and then testing of at-risk residents — even before they show any symptoms — could reduce the spread to other vulnerable individuals living in these facilities.

“We’re trying to figure out where the virus is, where its gone, and, more importantly,” he said, “where it might be going.”

Staff writer Chris Snowbeck contributed to this story.