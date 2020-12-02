The No. 3 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team rallied for four goals in the third period to beat NCHC rival Omaha 5-3 on Tuesday in its season opener in the Omaha pod.

Jackson Cates started UMD’s comeback with a power-play goal just over a minute into the third period, tying the score 2-2. Nick Swaney’s goal, on another power play, at 15:42 proved to be the winner.

In the second game in Omaha, St. Cloud State beat Western Michigan 4-3 on two goals in the third. Kyler Kupka tied it at 13:40 and Nick Perbix got the winner with 27 seconds left.

Hall of Fame coach dies

Tony Thiel, who coached Battle Lake High School to two state football championships, died Monday. He was 88.

Thiel led the Battlers from 1968 to 86; they won the 1974 and 1977 Class C titles. He had a career record of 141-50 and was a member of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and Minnesota State Coaches Association Halls of Fame.

JOEL RIPPEL

Golfer Capan tied for lead

Frankie Capan (North Oaks), the 2020 Minnesota State Amateur champion, is tied for first at the end of two rounds of stroke play in the Maridoe Amateur Championship in Carrollton, Texas. Capan had rounds of 70 and 76 for a 2-over 146.

Etc.

• Senior Lauren Bench of the Gophers was named WCHA goaltender of the week for the second straight time following her team’s 4-2, 2-1 road sweep of No. 6 Minnesota Duluth. She made 57 saves last weekend.

• The Bemidji State-Minnesota State Mankato nonconference men’s hockey series, originally set for Nov. 27-28 in Mankato, has been rescheduled there for Dec. 18-19.

Staff and wire services