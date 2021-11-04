GAME OF THE WEEK

Augustana at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. Saturday: This NSIC crossover division game will have an impact on the NCAA Division II Super Four Region rankings. Augustana (8-1, 4-1 NSIC South) is ranked No. 2 in the region rankings, while the host Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1 NSIC North) are No. 8.

WEEK 10 STORY LINES

• This week's five MIAC games will determine the schedule for the MIAC's"Championship Week." After this week's games, teams will be ranked 1-5 in each division based on their division record. Each team will then match up next week against the corresponding seed in the other division. The winner ofthe No. 1 vs. No. 1 game will receive the MIAC's automatic qualifier to the D-III playoffs.

• Four NSIC quarterbacks are ranked in the top 10 in D-II national statistics. In passing yards, Mary's Logan Nelson (2,875) is third, Bemidji State's Brandon Alt (2,845) is fourth, Augustana's Kyle Saddler (2,692) is eighth and Northern State's Hunter Trautman (2,652) is ninth. In the touchdown passes category, Alt (34) is second, Saddler (32) is third, Nelson (31) is fourth and Trautman (30) is tied for fifth.

• Eight teams were listed in the first NCAA Division III Region 6 rankings, including Bethel and St. John's. The others were Linfield, Redlands, Whitworth, Wis.-La Crosse, Wis.-Oshkosh and Wis.-Whitewater.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cazz Martin, RB, Minnesota Duluth: The senior from Rochester is fourth in NSIC in rushing with 811 yards. Martin is averaging 6.7 yards per carry and scored eight TDs.

John Newton, DT, Macalester: The senior from Highland Village, Texas, has blocked six kicks this season— the most at any level of NCAA football. He blocked four kicks in 2019.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 TD passes by Chris Backes of St. John's in his first career start. Backes is filling in for Aaron Syverson, who suffered a season-ending injury on Oct. 23.

34 Touchdown passes this season (a school record) thrown by Bemidji State's Brandon Alt.

420 Pass attempts (the most in D-III) by Crown's Jared Gilmore.