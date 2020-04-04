Two more deaths in Minnesota have been linked to COVID-19, health officials reported Saturday, an increase that pushed the statewide death toll to 24 people in the global coronavirus emergency.

The number of known COVID-19 cases increased from 789 to 865, according to updated data posted Saturday morning by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of all confirmed cases in Minnesota, about 3% are among people in long-term care facilities, the Health Department said, as the state on Saturday for the first time listed names for 32 facilities with at least one confirmed case among residents or staff.

The list can be found at the bottom of the Health Department's daily COVID-19 update at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.

Two percent of all confirmed cases are among people in assisted living facilities, the state says, while less than 1% of all cases are in each of two separate categories: long-term acute living and jail/prison.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota on March 6, a total of 180 people have now been hospitalized, up from 156 on Friday.

A total of 95 people currently require hospitalization, compared with 86 on Friday, according to the Health Department. Patients in intensive-care units stood at 42, compared with 40 patients yesterday.

Many with COVID-19 cases have mild or moderate illness, the Health Department says, and do not require a clinic visit. Most don't require hospitalization.

Public health officials say the reported case count significantly understates the number in Minnesota who've been infected and sickened. The virus is thought to be circulating across much of the state, but limited testing supplies make it impossible to precisely document the spread.

Numbers released Saturday show there are now 440 patients in the state who no longer need to be in isolation, up from 410 patients on Friday. The approximate number of tests completed now stands at 25,423, up from 24,227 on Friday.

The number of Minnesota counties with known cases increased to 58, with the addition of McLeod and Polk counties on Saturday.

More than 325 people with confirmed cases have been ages 20-44, while 45- to 64-year-olds make up the second-largest age cohort with 263 known cases. Among people age 65 and older, there have been 172 confirmed cases, the state says.

The age range for all cases held steady on Saturday at between 4 months and 104 years, according to the Health Department. The age range also held steady in two other categories — hospitalized cases (ages 6 to 98) and ICU cases (ages 25 to 95) — but the top end of the age range for deaths increased to 100, from a range on Friday of ages 58 to 95.

The Health Department says the likely exposure for nearly one-third of the state's known cases is community transmission, followed by known exposure to a case (22%) and international travel (13%).

Last month, Minnesota implemented a "stay-at-home" order that's meant to slow the spread of disease to reserve scarce health care resources.

The gender split among confirmed cases is 51% female and 49% male, the Health Department said, while racial groups with the most cases are white (74%), black (6%) and Asian (4%).