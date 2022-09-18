Brandon Alt, a junior from Cottage Grove, passed for 371 yards and three touchdowns to lead host Bemidji State to a 34-24 NSIC victory over Winona State on Saturday.

The Beavers trailed 7-0 after the first quarter before Alt threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter as the Beavers built a 20-10 halftime lead.

The Beavers defense limited Warriors running back Ty Gavin, who had rushed for 308 yards in the Warriors' first two games, to 25 yards.

Augustana 31, MSU Moorhead 7: Sophomore Thomas Scholten, making his first career start, passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns and Jarod Epperson rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown to lead the Vikings, ranked No. 13 in Div. II, past the host Dragons.

Southwest Minnesota State 31, Mary 28: Jesse Sherwood rushed for a career-high 225 yards and three touchdowns to help the Mustangs outlast the host Marauders in Bismarck, N.D.

Upper Midwest

Augsburg 45, Martin Luther 7: Jariel Lopez-Barrera returned fumbles 73 yards and 29 yards for touchdowns and Nathan Wangensteen returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown to lead the Auggies to the nonconference victory over the host Knights in New Ulm, Minn. Wangensteen and Lopez-Barrera each scored during a 4½-minute span in the first quarter as the Auggies opened a 22-0 lead. Cade Sheehan passed for 236 yards and a touchdown for the Auggies.

Carleton 41, Minnesota Morris 7: Jonathan Singleton passed for 311 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Knights past the Cougars in Northfield, Minn.

Wisconsin-Stout 28, Gustavus Adolphus 25: Sean Borgerding completed a 62-yard touchdown pass to Levy Hamer with 15 seconds to lift the Blue Devils past the host Gusties in St. Peter. The Blue Devils trailed 25-13 before Borgerding completed a 63-yard TD pass to Hamer late in the third quarter.

South Dakota 38, Cal Poly 21: Carson Camp completed 18 of 21 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Coyotes to their first victory of the season.

North Dakota 27, Northern Arizona 24: Jack Wright caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Tommy Schuster with 53 seconds remaining to lift the Fighting Hawks to the victory over the host Lumberjacks.

Northern State 23, MSU Mankato 22: The host Wolves built a 23-0 lead and held on to defeat the Mavericks in Aberdeen, S.D. Camden Dean threw three touchdown passes for the Mavericks in the fourth quarter.