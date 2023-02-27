After winning the regular-season title, Carleton knocked off St. John's, the 2022 champion, 86-76 in Northfield to win the postseason tournament and advance to the national playoffs.

Jeremy Beckler scored 35 points and combined with teammates Matt Banovetz (22) and Luke Harris (19) to score all but 10 of the Knights' points.

NCAA Division III pairings will be announced Monday and it is likely the MIAC will get only one spot in the tournament.

Carleton has a 24-3 record and is currently on a 10-game winning streak. St. John's, the conference runner-up in the regular season, finished 17-10.

In women's basketball, Gustavus won the MIAC title with a 79-57 victory over Concordia-Moorhead in a game between the top two conference finishers. Kylie Baranick led the Gusties with 24 points, including 12-for-12 on free throws.

Top-seeded Bethany Lutheran on Mankato won the Upper Midwest Conference men's title with a 93-75 win over Wisconsin-Superior and will also advance to the Division III tournament. Drew Sagedahl scored 18 points for Bethany and was named the tournament MVP.

Northwestern of Roseville defeated North Central 57-42 to win the UMAC women's title. The Eagles broke open the game by outscoring their opponents 20-8 in the second quarter to take a 13-point halftime lead.