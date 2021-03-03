The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced plans to begin both spring and fall sports seasons in the coming weeks, with league schools allowed to schedule as many as four football games beginning Friday.

In a news release Wednesday, the MIAC said it plans to hold a full spring-sports schedule, with conference championships for baseball, softball, tennis, golf and outdoor track and field. Fall sports, which were postponed because of the pandemic, will have shortened seasons with no MIAC championships. All league members can decide for themselves whether to participate.

Football programs can schedule as many as four competitions — including games, scrimmages and exhibitions — between March 5-May 15. There will be no MIAC schedule.

The rescheduled soccer, volleyball and cross-country seasons will follow the same time frame, with six league games in women's soccer and volleyball and a five-game MIAC slate in men's soccer. Cross-country teams can hold as many as four competitions.

The MIAC also announced it will not crown regular-season conference champions in men's and women's basketball and hockey this year, and it will not give postseason awards in winter sports. Basketball teams will be allowed to compete later than the original end date of March 6, and hockey teams can continue to play past March 13.