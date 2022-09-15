GAME OF THE WEEK

Winona State at Bemidji State, 2 p.m. Saturday: Winona State (2-0) has been led by sophomore Ty Gavin, who rushed for 308 yards in victories over Minot State and Mary. The host Beavers (0-2) are coming off a three-point loss to Minnesota State Mankato and a one-point loss to Augustana.

WEEK 3 STORYLINES

Only four of the 10 MIAC teams — Augsburg, Carleton, Gustavus and St. Scholastica — are in action this week. Each is playing a nonconference game against a team from the UMAC. Conference play begins Sept. 24. Among the five MIAC games that day is St. John's at Bethel.

St. Thomas is idle this week. The Tommies (1-1) defeated Michigan Tech, 32-6 in their home opener last Saturday as Shawn Shipman, filling in for injured Hope Adebayo, rushed for a career-high 157 yards. The Tommies will play host to Lincoln (Calif.) on Sept. 24.

The seven NSIC South Division teams are 11-3 against NSIC North teams so far this season. MSU Moorhead's 24-21 victory at Upper Iowa was the only victory by a North team last Saturday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Macalester quarterback Michael Nadeau

Michael Nadeau, QB, Macalester: The junior from Garden Grove, Calif., passed for 442 yards and five TDs in the Scots' 43-7 victory over Martin Lutheran last Saturday. On the season, he has thrown for 829 yards with no interceptions.

Southwest Minnesota State running back Jesse Sherwood

Jesse Sherwood, RB, Southwest Minnesota State: The senior from Minneapolis rushed 32 times for 196 yards — both career highs — to lead the Mustangs to a 14-6 victory over Concordia (St. Paul) last Saturday.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Consecutive losses at home — dating to 2018 — for Southwest Minnesota State before last week's victory over Concordia (St. Paul).

32 Consecutive victories in regular-season home games by St. Thomas.

88 Points scored by Macalester in its first two games this season — the second-most in school history and the most since 1969 when the Scots scored 93 in victories over Bethel and St. Thomas.