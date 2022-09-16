No. 22 Pepperdine upset the No. 6 Gophers volleyball team 26-28, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 on the first day of the Diet Coke Classic at Maturi Pavilion. Minnesota (4-3) was 22-0 under coach Hugh McCutcheon in this annual tournament.

Taylor Landfair and freshman Mckenna Wucherer led the Gophers with 15 and 13 kills, respectively. Emily Hellmuth paced the Waves (8-2) with a career-high 21 kills and hit .516.