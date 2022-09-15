Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The third full week of the season features five Big Ten teams facing Power Five opponents Saturday, and Penn State, Michigan State and Nebraska have the biggest challenges. (Note: The Gophers-Colorado prediction will appear later in the week).

Three with intrigue

No. 22 Penn State at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 4

* Nittany Lions held off Tigers 28-20 in Happy Valley last year, and Auburn wasn't impressive in edging San Jose State 24-16 last week. Penn State 27, Auburn 17.

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington, 6:30 p.m., Ch. 5

* Spartans get their first stiff test of the season against a Huskies team led by former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr., who's fourth in the nation with 341 passing yards per game. Washington 34, Michigan State 30.

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska, 11 a.m., Ch. 9

* Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph takes over as interim coach for the fired Scott Frost and debuts with a tough matchup. He'll have the Huskers fired up for their old Big 12 rival, but the rebuild will take time. Oklahoma 31, Nebraska 23.

Keep an eye on

Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State, 6 p.m., Ch. 9

* Rockets are no slouches under coach Jason Candle, going to four bowls in six seasons, but the Buckeyes have too much talent. Ohio State 45, Toledo 24.

Purdue at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPN2

* The Orange outscored Louisville and Connecticut by a combined 79-21. Boilers will miss LB/S Jalen Graham (leg injury). Syracuse 34, Purdue 31.

SMU at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., FS1

* SMU wants to relive its Pony Express glory days, but it doesn't have the horses. Maryland 35, SMU 20.

And the rest

Connecticut at No. 4 Michigan, 11 a.m., Ch. 5

* Wolverines can name their score. Michigan 48, Connecticut 10.

Southern Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

* Wildcats bounce back from loss to Duke. Northwestern 31, Southern Illinois 13.

Western Kentucky at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

* Hoosiers edged Hilltoppers 33-31 last year in Bowling Green, Ky. Expect another tight game. Indiana 38, Western Kentucky 30.

Rutgers at Temple, 1 p.m., ESPN-Plus

* Scarlet Knights will get halfway to bowl eligibility. Rutgers 49, Temple 21.

New Mexico State at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN

* Badgers will fine-tune their sluggish offense against Jerry Kill's Aggies. Wisconsin 34, New Mexico State 0.

Nevada at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN

* How bad is Iowa's offense? Alum Bob Stoops and hoops coach Fran McCaffrey were tricked into making Cameo videos with pep talks to "Brian,'' as in embattled offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Hawkeyes still can play defense, though. Iowa 17, Nevada 10.