GAME OF THE WEEK

Minnesota Duluth at Bemidji State, 1 p.m. Saturday: Sole possession of first place in the NSIC North is on the line for the teams, each 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the division. Minnesota Duluth has won three straight, while the host Beavers have a five-game winning streak. The Beavers beat the Bulldogs 42-35 last year to end an 18-game losing streak against UMD.

WEEK 8 STORY LINES

• St. Thomas travels this week to Clinton, S.C., for a Pioneer League matchup with Presbyterian. The Tommies (5-1 overall, 3-0 Pioneer League) defeated Drake, 26-17 last Saturday in St. Paul for their fifth consecutive victory. The Tommies defeated Presbyterian 54-15 last year at home. Presbyterian is 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the Pioneer League. The game is on ESPN+ at noon.

• Minnesota Morris (3-0 in conference play) and Northwestern (2-0) are on top of the UMAC standings. Minnesota Morris plays host to Martin Luther on Saturday, while Northwestern travels to Fulton, Mo., to take on Westminster.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Dayvia Gbor, DB, Minnesota Duluth: The senior from Brooklyn Center leads the NSIC with four interceptions. He has also broken up two passes and has one sack this season for the Bulldogs, who lead the NSIC in passing defense — allowing just 167.7 yards per game.

Jaran Roste, QB, Bethel: The senior from Alexandria, Minn., moved into second place on Bethel's career passing yardage list after passing for a career-high 423 yards in the Royals' 45-7 victory over Concordia (Moorhead) on Oct. 15. He has passed for 7,740 yards in his Royals career.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Touchdowns by St. Thomas running back Gabe Abel against Drake. Abel, who was named the Pioneer League Offensive Player of the Week, is the fourth freshman in the FCS to rush for three TDs in a game this season.

4 Interceptions this season — tied for 11th in Division III — by Gustavus senior safety Ezekiel Sundberg. Sundberg had two interceptions in the Gusties' 44-7 victory over Hamline on Oct. 15.

34 Completions (in 39 attempts) for Roste last week — the second-most completions in a game in Bethel history.