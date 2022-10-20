The Big Ten division races started to shake out last week, with Michigan topping Penn State in the East, and Illinois and Purdue staying at the top of the West. This week, the key game comes in Madison, where the Badgers will try to stop the Boilermakers in their tracks. (Note: all games Saturday. … The Gophers-Penn State pick will appear later in the week).

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State, 11 a.m., Ch. 9

The last time these teams met, the Hawkeyes hammered the Buckeyes 55-24 in Iowa City in 2017. If a team in this game scores 55, it sure won't be Iowa. Ohio State 41, Iowa 13.

Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN

Something's gotta give in a matchup of teams that have combined to lose seven consecutive games. Scarlet Knights have the better defense, but can they score? Indiana 21, Rutgers 17.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Badgers let one get away in double-OT loss at Michigan State but have shown more energy under interim coach Jim Leonhard. Boilermakers will try to keep train rolling toward Nov. 12 showdown at Illinois. Close one here. Purdue 27, Wisconsin 24.

Northwestern at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN