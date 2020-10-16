The state’s campaign finance agency has dismissed a GOP complaint contending that a prominent DFL Senate candidate sought to fund campaign workers for other Minnesota Senate races.

The complaint, filed by Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, alleged that state Senate candidate Erin Murphy violated state law by seeking to hire organizers to work on behalf of Democrats running in other contested races. Gazelka cited social media posts and a job description published on Murphy’s campaign letterhead.

In dismissing the complaint, the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board found that the advertised positions were not funded by her state Senate campaign, but rather by the Minnesota DFL State Central Committee.

State law allows the party, but not individual candidates, to hire staff to work across races. Murphy, a former gubernatorial candidate and state House leader now running for an open St. Paul seat, dismissed the complaint as political “charades.”

The GOP complaint was filed in September as campaigns for control of the state Legislature were heating up ahead of the Nov. 3 election. With all 201 seats in the Minnesota House and Senate on the ballot this year, Republicans currently hold a 35-32 advantage in the Senate. In the House, Democrats enjoy a 16-seat majority.