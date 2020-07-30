Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told business leaders during a recent conference call that a mask mandate would lead to a relaxation in capacity restrictions, but ...

The most recent executive order doesn’t address those limits.

Government officials say they want consistency in guidelines and orders, but ...

There is no logic or consistency in the capacity restrictions on large venues.

Leaders of state government claim they want to partner with businesses, but ...

They don’t act on suggestions and plans set forth by business owners.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in Minnesota have leveled off, and in some cases fallen, over the past two months, but ...

Capacity restrictions remain in place for many businesses in Minnesota.

Thousands of union and nonunion members are still out of work in Minnesota, but ...

Unrealistic restrictions are keeping businesses from bringing back workers.

Restrictions keep businesses from hiring back employees, but ...

Hunger, homelessness and overdose deaths are increasing monthly.

As the coronavirus rages, so does unemployment in Minnesota, but ...

Our policymakers seem caught up in partisan politics instead of what’s good for the state.

We are expected to pay property taxes without relief, but ...

Our businesses are not allowed to operate anywhere near full capacity.

Big-box stores have been open throughout this pandemic, but ...

There is little, if any, monitoring of capacity.

Our businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy, but ...

Many will be forced to close for good without some relief in the immediate future.

We don’t like big buts, and we cannot lie.

Gov. Walz, government leaders and elected members in the Legislature, it’s time to let businesses get back to business. No ifs, ands or buts.

Douglas Greene is managing director of Haberhill, which is the operating partner of the owner of the Hilton and Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis.