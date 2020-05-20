Minnesota will honor labor contracts set to raise pay for tens of thousands of state workers this summer, despite a vote by the GOP-led Senate to freeze their pay to help close a projected budget deficit.

The contracts were left in limbo when lawmakers adjourned on Monday without reaching agreement on ratifying contracts that were negotiated with the Walz administration last year.

Democrats who control the House voted to approve the contracts with a 2.5% pay raise in July, while the Senate passed nearly identical legislation but postponing the raises until July 2021.

State law requires that legislators approve state worker contracts, but does not say they can change them. Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans said Wednesday that a legal review by the agency confirmed that the Legislature does not have authority to “unilaterally modify the agreements or plans.” By voting to OK the contracts without raises, the agency determined, the Senate effectively approved them.

“Although the Senate chose a path that is not outlined in law, the legal effect of the Legislature’s action is to ratify the agreements that we negotiated in good faith,” Frans said in a statement. “MMB will implement them as submitted to the Legislature. “

Senate Republicans had argued that the contracts should be renegotiated given updated projections showing a $2.4 billion budget deficit caused by the coronavirus crisis. Under their proposal, pay raises would only take effect if the state swings back to a surplus.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, had said he believed the contracts would be canceled effective Monday since the House and Senate passed different bills.

