MINNESOTA

Time to remove inland water fish houses

The deadline to remove fish houses on inland waters in the southern two-thirds of the state is Monday. This doesn't mean anglers can't use them the rest of the winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says, but they must be occupied if they're out between midnight and one hour before sunrise.

For the northern one-third of the state — north of the east-west line formed by U.S. Hwy. 10, east along Hwy. 34 to Minnesota Hwy. 200, east along Hwy. 200 to U.S. Hwy. 2, and east along Hwy. 2 to the Minnesota-Wisconsin border — the deadline is March 21. Fish houses on waterways that border Canada have until the end of the month. The deadline has already passed for waters that border Wisconsin, Iowa and the Dakotas.

The DNR asks that trash be removed with the fish houses.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH

ST. CLOUD

City Hall moves to former Tech High School

The city offices at 400 Second St. S. in St. Cloud will be closed this week while staff move to the new City Hall in renovated sections of the former Technical High School.

Last spring, the St. Cloud City Council approved the $10.4 million project to remodel the historic 1917 and 1938 parts of the 105-year-old school for use as City Hall. The St. Cloud school district vacated the building in 2019 after it built a new high school on the south side of town.

The city will host a grand opening and open house beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12. During the weeklong closure, residents can access city services online or by appointment.

The new City Hall will open for business at 9 a.m. Monday, March 14. Mayor Dave Kleis said he plans to dedicate a time capsule that will be placed in the new city building during the St. Cloud City Council meeting the evening of March 14.

JENNY BERG

PROCTOR

Schools choose new superintendent

Former Hermantown schools superintendent Kerry Juntunen was picked to lead the Proctor school district last week.

Juntunen, 61, retired from Hermantown schools in 2020 after more than two decades with the district. He replaces John Engelking, who retired in the fall and has served in an interim capacity this year. The school board will vote on a contract for Juntunen on March 14. About 1,800 students are enrolled in Proctor schools.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH

BRAINERD

Council to decide fate of dangerous dogs

The Brainerd City Council this week will decide the fate of three pit bull-lab mix dogs that have been seized as dangerous. The dogs' owner, Nathan Scott, has requested a hearing as provided for under city code. If the council decides the dogs are dangerous, they will be killed by the city's animal control officer.

JOHN REINAN