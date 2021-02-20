Marshall is accepting proposals for a new city pool and aquatic center to replace its 50-year-old facility.

After a study, consultants recommended that the city build a new pool facility rather than try to repair the old one, which leaks more than 1 million gallons of water a year. The study also pointed out that the existing pool facility doesn't conform to current building codes and has "deficiencies in ... customer experiences and maintenance costs."

The new aquatic center is expected to include two pools, a splash pad, a bath house and concessions areas. According to local media reports, the expected cost is more than $8 million.

The city is appointing a committee to oversee the process of selecting an architect and engineering firm, and to oversee construction.

John Reinan

Two Harbors

New tours at Split Rock Lighthouse

Visitors to Split Rock Lighthouse State Park can go back inside the towering structure on Lake Superior starting March 13, when park officials will begin offering a $25 guided tour of the lighthouse and keeper's house. It will be the only way to go inside the lighthouse, officials said in a statement.

The 45-minute tour will be limited to 10 people at a time to ensure COVID safety. It will be offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays during March and April, with more tours added starting in May.

Grounds passes for $8 will be available starting March 1, allowing access to the grounds, visitor center and fog signal building. More tours are planned starting Memorial Day weekend.

The lighthouse, completed in 1910, is one of the most photographed and visited spots in the state, according to the Minnesota Historical Society. To buy tickets, call 651-259-3015.

Pam Louwagie

Faribault

City pays honor to its school bus drivers

It's "School Bus Driver Appreciation Week" in Fari­bault, as the Rice County city honors drivers for their assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Minnesota school bus drivers are going above and beyond their typical duties," said a proclamation passed by the City Council. Drivers were cited for delivering meals and educational supplies, transporting children of first responders and health care workers to day care and boosting community morale by participating in drive-by birthday parties and graduation celebrations.

John Reinan