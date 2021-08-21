Willmar

Kandiyohi County OKs COVID measures

The Kandiyohi County board passed several measures last week to combat an increase in COVID-19 cases. The board gave County Administrator Larry Kleindl authority to require county employees to wear masks in the workplace if infection numbers rise dramatically between now and the end of August.

In making that decision, Kleindl said, he would consult with local health and safety officials.

The board also gave Kleindl authority to order the closing of county buildings, with citizens allowed to enter by appointment only.

Finally, the board agreed to reward unvaccinated county employees with four hours of time off if they get vaccinated by Sept. 30.

"I think what we're saying is, none of us are real excited about this, but we've got to do whatever we can to slow this virus down," said Chairman George Berg.

"I don't see this as being punitive in the least," said Commissioner Steve Gardner. "I see it as, we care about you and we want you to come along for the ride. I understand vaccine hesitancy, but … people's lives are at stake, people's livelihoods are at stake."

john Reinan

Winona

City will update its comprehensive plan

The city's comprehensive plan, which sets a vision for the growth and development of Winona, is set to be updated for the first time in nearly 15 years. The city has hired Minneapolis-based consultant Hoisington Koegler Group to create the new plan, at a cost not to exceed $200,000.

The scope of work involves a variety of community input designed to include citizens in planning for the future of Winona.

The plan will guide the city as it addresses issues such as housing, redevelopment and revitalization, land use, the environment, accessible government, equity and technology.

john Reinan

ORTONVILLE

Low water threatens city's Lakeside Park

Low water levels in Big Stone Lake could cause damage to the riprap shoreline at Minnesota River Regional Park, known to local residents as Lakeside Park.

At a meeting last week, the Ortonville City Council discussed the state of the park's riprap and expressed concern that low water levels in the lake could allow spring ice to push onshore farther than usual, potentially damaging the already decayed border.

The city is looking into the possibility of securing grants to perform repair work.

john Reinan