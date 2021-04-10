The Red Wing City Council will hold a special meeting this week at the request of former Police Chief Roger Pohlman, who was fired by the council earlier this year.

"Roger Pohlman has requested a name-clearing hearing and this meeting has been scheduled for that purpose," the council said in issuing the meeting agenda.

Pohlman was fired in February. In a letter, the council told him he was being fired because he repeatedly ignored its directives, failed to respond appropriately to citizen complaints and became defensive when confronted with criticism.

Pohlman has since been hired as police chief of Lakefield, Minn.

John Reinan

Bemidji

Curbside cocktails OK'd for pandemic

Bemidji has once again eased its regulations on outdoor liquor sales to help dining establishments affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the city allowed restaurants to establish outdoor dining areas, or "expanded patio seating," along the curbside area of some city streets. The City Council has again OK'd the expanded dining areas, citing the ongoing pandemic.

Businesses offering outdoor liquor sales must abide by a range of restrictions, including closing by 10 p.m. The more-permissive regulation will be in effect from May 1 through Sept. 30.

John Reinan

Crow Wing County

Cuyuna bike trails get another expansion

Work will begin soon on another mountain bike trail expansion at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area east of Brainerd.

The 16 miles of new trails at the area's Sagamore Unit should be ready to ride by spring 2023, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The expansion at the popular biking recreation area will include a new trailhead facility and trails that range from easy to very difficult. It also will include the system's first trails designed for those who use adaptive bikes.

The latest expansion builds on work started last year on the area's Mahnomen Unit.

Existing trails outside the construction area and public water access on Sagamore Mine Lake are expected to remain open.

The area, which encompasses former mine pits near Crosby and Ironton, features 32 miles of mountain bike trails that cover nearly 800 acres. About 10 miles of new trails are scheduled to open this year.

Mary Lynn Smith