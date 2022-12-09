Football is the only major high school sport made for weekly rankings. One game per week. Lots of time to evaluate the cosmic significance of wins and losses. Football finally left the stage with last week's Prep Bowl. So let's get caught up on where we stand in boys hockey rankings. The Star Tribune recognizes the Let's Play Hockey rankings because they are assembled with coaches' input. Alas, a weekly poll in a sport where teams can play up to three games in a week becomes irrelevant in a hurry. So we will analyze the current poll and key matchups since — plus big ones to come. We hope you enjoy our weekly roundup. Let's drop the puck.

Read on for the full state rankings, released Wednesday, Dec. 7. David La Vaque's analysis shows records through Thursday:

ANALYSIS: CLASS 2A

1. Minnetonka (5-0)

A 3-2 overtime victory Thursday at Rosemount keeps the Skippers atop the heap. Ashton Schultz buried the game-winner.

2. Wayzata (4-0)

Thursday's overtime parade continues with the Trojans escaping No. 9 Hill-Murray 2-1 at Plymouth Ice Center. Rhys Wallin was the overtime hero. Wayzata must get right back to work Saturday afternoon at No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret's.

3. Rogers (4-0)

The Royals kept the best teams undefeated on the road Thursday, strolling into the Andover Community Center and knocking off the sixth-ranked and defending state champion Huskies 3-1.

5. Maple Grove (3-2)

The Crimson crushed Spring Lake Park 9-0 at Fogerty Arena.

7. St. Thomas Academy (4-0)

Idle Thursday. Saturday afternoon, the Cadets march out to No. 10 Holy Family Catholic (5-1).

8. Lakeville South (1-1)

Idle Thursday. Up next: The new Apple Valley/Burnsville co-op on Saturday afternoon.

ANALYSIS: CLASS 1A

1. Hermantown (2-0)

The Hawks play in Class 1A in the postseason but don't mind taking on 2A teams in the regular season. They head Saturday to Centennial.

2. Warroad (3-0)

It's off to Rock Ridge (formerly Eveleth and Virginia) next. Hopefully, someone with the Warriors remembers to bring a boatload of dimes.

3. Mahtomedi (4-1)

The Zephyrs walloped St. Michael-Albertville 7-4 on Thursday. They welcome South St. Paul to town Saturday.

4. Providence Academy (4-1)

Next up for the Lions, the Robbinsdale/Cooper Wings — a program thrust into Class 2A for reasons unclear. Because the postseason competitive fit isn't there.

5. Orono (3-0)

Friday Night Hockey for the Spartans when they hit the ice at 7:15 at New Prague.

BOYS STATE RANKINGS

By Let's Play Hockey

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka (4-0-0); 2. Wayzata (3-0-0); 3. Rogers (3-0-0); 4. Benilde-St. Margaret's (1-1-0); 5. Maple Grove (2-2-0); 6. Andover (3-2-0); 7. St. Thomas Academy (4-0-0); 8. Lakeville South (1-1-0); 9. Hill-Murray (1-1-0); 10. Holy Family (4-1-0).

11. Moorhead (3-3-0); 12. Stillwater (3-1-0); 13. Cretin-Derham Hall (1-2-0); 14. Chanhassen (3-1-0); 15. Edina (1-3-0); 16. Grand Rapids (5-0-0); 17. Eden Prairie (0-2-2); 18. White Bear Lake (3-1-0); 19. Eastview (3-1-0); 20. Centennial (3-2-0).

Class 1A

1. Hermantown (2-0-0); 2. Warroad (3-0-0); 3. Mahtomedi (3-1-0); 4. Providence Academy (4-0-0); 5. Orono (3-0-0); 6. East Grand Forks (3-2-0); 7. Northfield (3-1-0); 8. Little Falls (2-2-0); 9. Duluth Denfeld (2-0-1); 10. Detroit Lakes (3-1-0).

11. Thief River Falls (2-2-0); 12. Delano/Rockford (0-3-0); 13. Fergus Falls (1-2-0); 14. Alexandria (0-3-0); 15. Hibbing-Chisholm (3-2-1); 16. St. Cloud Cathedral (1-3-0); 17. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (3-0-1); 18. Chisago Lakes (0-0-1); 19. Monticello (0-3-1); 20. River Lake 1-1-1.