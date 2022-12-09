Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Football is the only major high school sport made for weekly rankings. One game per week. Lots of time to evaluate the cosmic significance of wins and losses. Football finally left the stage with last week's Prep Bowl. So let's get caught up on where we stand in girls hockey rankings. The Star Tribune recognizes the Let's Play Hockey rankings because they are assembled with coaches' input. Alas, a weekly poll in a sport where teams can play up to three games in a week becomes irrelevant in a hurry. So we will analyze the current poll and key matchups since — plus big ones to come. We hope you enjoy our weekly roundup. Let's drop the puck.

Read on for the full state rankings, released Wednesday, Dec. 7. David La Vaque's analysis shows records through Thursday:

ANALYSIS: CLASS 2A

1. Andover (6-1)

Defending state champs were idle Thursday. A weekend off and a Tuesday game against Anoka is next.

2. Gentry Academy (6-1)

Crushed Hudson (Wis.) 11-1 on Thursday. Back in action Saturday against Alexandria.

3. Minnetonka (6-1)

Massive game Saturday afternoon at No. 4 Edina (5-1).

5. Maple Grove (7-0)

Ms. Hockey Award hopeful Stella Retrum buried the overtime winner Thursday at Eden Prairie. On Tuesday, Elk River/Zimmerman awaits.

6. Hill-Murray (5-1)

Ellah Hause tallied a hat trick in an 8-0 drubbing of Blaine on Thursday. A Saturday meeting with No. 12 Rogers should provide more intrigue.

7. Holy Family Catholic (5-1)

Two Haley Box goals fueled a five-goal first period in Thursday's 7-2 defeat of Chaska/Chanhassen. Saturday afternoon brings No. 18 Roseau to town.

8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (7-1)

Fought back from a 2-0 deficit to Mounds View/Irondale on Thursday to earn a 4-2 victory. Tuesday brings Champlin Park/Coon Rapids.

9. Stillwater (5-3)

A 4-3 loss Thursday at No. 10 Benilde-St. Margaret's (5-1) could warrant the teams trading places in the next poll. BSM's upcoming Tuesday game at Holy Family Catholic will also be a factor.

ANALYSIS: CLASS 1A

1. Warroad (8-1)

This weekend brings two capable challengers way up north. Friday night it's No. 14 Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian. Then, about 16 hours later, the defending state champs face No. 3. Holy Angels (6-0).

2. Proctor/Hermantown (4-2)

The Mirage visit No. 4. Orono (6-1-1) on Saturday for another top-flight nonconference tilt.

5. South St. Paul (5-2)

Hopkins/St. Louis Park visits Cow Town on Friday evening, a Class 2A opponent to test the host Packers.

GIRLS STATE RANKINGS

By Let's Play Hockey

Class 2A

1. Andover (5-1-0); 2. Gentry Academy (5-1-0); 3. Minnetonka (6-1-0); 4. Edina (5-1-0); 5. Maple Grove (6-0-0); 6. Hill-Murray (4-1-0); 7. Holy Family (4-1-0); 8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (6-1-0); 9. Stillwater (5-2-0); 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's (4-1-0).

11. Moorhead (4-2-0); 12. Rogers (3-1-0); 13. Blake (5-4-0); 14. Bemidji (7-1-0); 15. Apple Valley (4-1-0); 16. Grand Rapids/Greenway (5-3-0); 17. Northfield (4-3-0); 18. Roseau (4-3-0) 19. Wayzata (2-4-0); 20. Woodbury (6-2-0).

Class 1A

1. Warroad (8-1-0); 2. Proctor/Hermantown (3-2-0); 3. Holy Angels (6-0-0); 4. Orono (6-1-1); 5. South St. Paul (5-2-0); 6. Dodge County (6-0-0); 7. Crookston (6-1-1); 8. Luverne (7-0-0); 9. Simley (5-3-1); 10. Delano/Rockord (4-2-0).

11. Fergus Falls (6-3-0); 12. Duluth Marshall (2-4-0); 13. Moose Lake Area (7-1-0); 14. Mound Westonka/SWC (4-3-0); 15. Mankato East/Loyola (4-2-0); 16. River Lakes (3-2-0); 17. Breck (3-4-0); 18. Albert Lea (6-3-0); 19. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (3-4-0) 20. Hibbing/Chisholm (4-3-0).