T. Mychael Rambo. Photo by Lauren B. Photography.

This year's Minnesota Book Awards ceremony was going to be the first year the awards were held at the Ordway Concert Hall in St. Paul in a move toward inclusiveness. Instead, this will be the first year that the awards will be held virtually--entirely on YouTube, which makes it the most inclusive awards ceremony of all.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. April 28 with actor T. Mychael Rambo in conversation with Alayne Hopkins of the Friends of the St. Paul Library, and then will move into the announcements of the awards. Winners will be announced live, and you can watch through this link: www.thefriends.org/mnba

There's no charge to watch, but the Friends of the Library invite people to register to attend virtually and for the chance to win a set of the winning books.