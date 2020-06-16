The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) said in a court filing Tuesday that it will review the circumstances surrounding the killing of George Floyd.

The POST Board, which licenses and sets training standards for all officers in the state, is required to review all misconduct complaints against licensed police officers. If the complaint is ruled justified the board can revoke any officer’s license.

While all four officers who have been charged in the killing of Floyd were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, they are still licensed Minnesota peace officers.

The POST Board has asked the court for copies of the criminal complaints against former officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, as well as former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, who are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

As witness videos of Floyd’s killing in police custody were seen by millions and sparked protests around the world, the POST Board released a statement saying that Chauvin’s actions do not reflect any training that officers receive.

“The video is troubling and disturbing and it is the Board’s position that sanctity of life must be the guiding principle for all law enforcement officers,” the statement said.

Due to the “extraordinary global interest” in the cases of the four former officers, the court also issued an order Tuesday to create a web page where all public documents in each of the four cases will be uploaded. It was not immediately clear when that web page will be operational.