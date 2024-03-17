Michela Cava scored twice, and PWHL Minnesota moved into sole possession of first place, handing New York its sixth consecutive loss 5-1 on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Minnesota (8-3-3-4), which has won four games in a row, peppered New York goaltender Corinne Schroeder with 40 shots while setting a first-year club mark for most goals scored in a single game.

But it wasn't just the five goals that made a statement. Minnesota scored its first two goals in the first period just 63 seconds apart vs. New York (2-4-3-8). Then, as if to show it could do it again only faster, it scored two more in the third period just 16 seconds apart.

Cava scored to start each burst of goals. She beat Schroeder at the 8:32 mark of the first period, and Grace Zumwinkle followed a minute later to make it 2-0 after one period.

Claire Butorac collected her first goal of the season at the 9:13 mark of the second period to make it 3-0, but New York got a power-play goal by Abby Roque late in the period and appeared to be gaining some offensive traction as the third period got underway.

Cava changed the momentum, beating Schroeder cleanly for her third goal in two games, and before the goal could be announced, Kendall Coyne Schofield did the same.

Minnesota goalie Maddie Rooney turned away 20 of the 21 shots to collect her third win in four starts and her fifth in eight starts this season.