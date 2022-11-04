The Minnesota Aurora women's soccer team that recently announced its intention to go pro will apply for an expansion franchise in the 12-team National Women's Soccer League by the Friday deadline.

Aurora CEO Andrea Yoch said Thursday the pre-professional team that had a successful inaugural season also will apply to the fledgling second-division USL Super League set to debut in 2023.

The NWSL is the highest level of pro women's soccer in the U.S.

"We're still very open to the Super League, but this [NWSL] one is first," Yoch said. "We're still exploring."

Yoch said Aurora management has received "very positive" responses from 3,080 community owners when the team announced it was time to turn pro after one season in the USL W League.

She said the club has had "really great" discussions with potential majority investors interested in a team that must, by US Soccer Federation rules, have a single investor that owns at least 35% of the franchise.

"It has sped up some conversations and started others," Yoch said about the team announcing it wants to go pro.

The Aurora will continue to play in the USL W League in 2023. It went undefeated in the regular season this past summer before losing in the league title game.

JERRY ZGODA

U doubles duo loses

Gophers tennis players Anet Koskel and Zoey Weil lost to Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash of Virginia 6-2, 6-1 in the doubles round of 16 in the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego.

Both are first-year players at Minnesota. Koskel is a freshman from Tallinn, Estonia, Weil a graduate transfer from Washington University. They finished second in the ITA Central Regional to advance to the national event — the first Gophers to do so since Catrina Thompson took over the program in 2017.

Etc.

Larry Fitzgerald Jr., a Minneapolis native who played high school football at Holy Angels, was inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Fitzgerald, who spent 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, is second all-time in NFL history in receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492) and is sixth in receiving touchdowns (121). He retired after the 2020 season.

St. Benedict junior Fiona Smith was named the MIAC Athlete of the Year in women's cross-country, Carleton's Hannah Preisser Rookie of the Year and the Knights' Donna Ricks Coach of the Year.

On the men's side, Augsburg's Mohammed Bati was selected both the Athlete and Rookie of the Year awards, while St. Olaf's Brian Power was picked Coach of the Year by his peers.

Augustana's Erika Bute, a senior from Alden, Minn., was named the NSIC Libero of the Year and Sioux Falls' outside hitter Sadie Voss of Lakefield, Minn., the Freshman of the Year.