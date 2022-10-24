The Minnesota Aurora pre-professional soccer team that sold out its 6,200-seat stadium informed 3,080 community owners it intends to take the team professional.

The club on Monday sent a letter to those community owners recounting what it called its "absolute whirlwind" inaugural season in 2022 and saying "it's now time to talk about the future" as a pro team.

Built in that first season by a grassroots campaign it called "For Community. By Community," the Aurora is now seeking a majority owner or owners.

The United States Soccer Federation requires professional clubs to have a single 35% owner "who meets high standards of wealth."

The Aurora also is considering a second round of community investment and is seeking what it called "significant" investors able to invest $500,000 minimum.

"We believe that Minnesota Aurora can and should be a professional team," the letter signed by the club's five-member board of directors said. "From the beginning, we always envisioned this club as being built differently, proving our concept and then taking it to the highest level possible.

"Because of the overwhelming community support in our first year, we now have the opportunity to pursue a professional team far sooner than we initially expected."

The Aurora will continue playing in the USL W league in 2023. Schedule and ticket information will be released early next year.

The club said neither the franchise nor any community owner shares are being sold.

"For the time being, nothing about this process impacts your current ownership interest in Minnesota Aurora and community ownership remains an essential part of how we think this club will be different," the letter said. "It's impossible to know what, exactly, the corporate structure of the club might look like in a professional league. But the Board of Directors remain committed to chartering a new path forward in women's soccer.

Team president Andrea Yoch said the club wouldn't comment further on Monday.

The Aurora went undefeated 13-0-1 in the W League regular season and two home games and sold out the Vikings' training facility 6,200-seat TCO Stadium. It did so in less than 24 hours for the league's championship game that it lost 2-1 in overtime to the South Georgia Tormenta.

The club has said it raised $1 million in investment funds for its inaugural season, calling it "one of the most successful community investment campaigns in American soccer history." It had those 3080 investors from 48 states, 8 countries, two military bases and one embassy.