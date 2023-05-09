The Minnesota Aurora will have a hard time topping their 2022 inaugural season, when they went 13-1-1, reaching the USL W championship game at sold-out TCO Stadium in Eagan.

The only blemish came in the championship game, a 2-1 loss to South Georgia Tormenta FC.

Coach Nicole Lukic returns 17 players from last season's Aurora squad. More than half of the team's 28-player roster hails from Minnesota, including returnees Mariah Nguyen (Andover), Jelena Zbiljic (Minnetonka) and Lydia Ruppert (Minneapolis).

The Aurora held media day Tuesday and will open the new season on May 24 vs. Rochester FC at TCO Stadium.