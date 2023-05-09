The Minnesota Aurora will have a hard time topping their 2022 inaugural season, when they went 13-1-1, reaching the USL W championship game at sold-out TCO Stadium in Eagan.
The only blemish came in the championship game, a 2-1 loss to South Georgia Tormenta FC.
Coach Nicole Lukic returns 17 players from last season's Aurora squad. More than half of the team's 28-player roster hails from Minnesota, including returnees Mariah Nguyen (Andover), Jelena Zbiljic (Minnetonka) and Lydia Ruppert (Minneapolis).
The Aurora held media day Tuesday and will open the new season on May 24 vs. Rochester FC at TCO Stadium.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers coach, two players with USA Volleyball for Pan American Cup
New Gophers volleyball coach Keegan Cook is leading the Under-19 team that includes one of his players, and another Gopher is on the Under-21 team that will play later this month.
St. Cloud
Hockey coach staying on despite complaints of demeaning comments
'Coach Macy ... received feedback from the investigation and is taking action accordingly,' the athletic director said.
Colleges
St. Thomas men's basketball signs MIAC player of the year as transfer
Raheem Anthony, one of the most exciting basketball players in Minnesota last season, is making his jump from Division III to Division I official by signing with St. Thomas.
Sports
Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to 2 NCAA titles, dies
Denny Crum took everything he learned from legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, added his own touch and built his own sparkling legacy at Louisville.
Loons
Aurora gearing up for Season 2 after run to title game last year
The Aurora held media day Tuesday and will open the new season on May 24 vs. Rochester FC at TCO Stadium in Eagan.