Striker Robin Lod was in the Minnesota United starting lineup for the first time in eight games. All-star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso was in the United starting lineup for the first time in five games. And as it turns out, all it took to fix the Loons' ailing offense was fixing those two injuries.

Reynoso scored twice in the first 20 minutes, the first assisted by Lod. Ethan Finlay added a third tally midway through the second half, and the Loons beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-0 at Allianz Field.

It was not only Minnesota's biggest win of the year, it was the first time the Loons had scored more than two goals in a game all season.

It was three much-needed points for United, which had fallen to eighth place in the Western Conference. The win brought them back within four points of the fourth-place Galaxy, and with a game in hand.

It took Lod and Reynoso barely three minutes to remind their teammates as to the location of the back of the net. Lod held up the ball at the top of the Galaxy penalty area, then fed Reynoso, whose left-footed shot skimmed low into the bottom right-hand corner of the Los Angeles net. It was Minnesota's first goal in more than 200 minutes, following two consecutive shutouts.

In the 20th minute, Reynoso scored again, and again from outside the Galaxy penalty area – but this time, it was the top-right corner that he found, not the bottom-right, occasioning an all-timer of a roar from the sold-out Allianz Field crowd. It was Reynoso's first multi-goal game as a Loon, and his third and fourth goals of the season.

Loons goalkeeper Tyler Miller was relatively untroubled. His best save of came when striker Dejan Joveljić snuck around the back of defender Michael Boxall and attempted to chip the keeper, forcing Miller to use his full height, as if he was blocking a layup on the basketball court.

Searching for a way back into the game, the Galaxy inserted Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Jonathan dos Santos, and Victor Vázquez into the game with a half-hour to go.It seemed like a power move, the ability to try to change the game with two Mexican internationals and a former FC Barcelona player. But all the uber-offensive move resulted in was another goal at the other end of the field.

Finlay, running inside from his right-wing position, narrowly beat the Galaxy's offside trap, and a through ball from Franco Fragapane put Finlay alone in on goal. The winger made no mistake, slotting home the Loons' third and effectively killing off the game.

After Wednesday's 4-0 loss at Sporting KC, manager Adrian Heath agreed that it was the low point of the season for his team. Three days later, United responded — and with what stands as its biggest win of the season.