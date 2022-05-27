The sold-out Minnesota Aurora crowd wanted a goal.

With every first-half chance, the buzz hummed louder. The ripple of spinning scarves on early corner kicks turned into a wave of blue, teal and orange by the second half. When Shelby Hopeau connected from 20 yards out in the 53rd minute for the franchise's first-ever goal, the dam broke.

Hopeau's shot bounced under the foot of the Green Bay Glory's center back and skipped into an empty net to put the Minnesota Aurora up 1-0. For the next 37 minutes, it looked like the winner until Green Bay conjured an answer in the 89th, spoiling the Aurora's celebratory opener in a 1-1 draw.

It marked the culmination of two years of work born out of a St. Paul brewery's parking lot in 2020. The vision of a community-owned women's team, that quickly gained steam with 3,080 community owners and $1 million worth of shares in the build up to the inaugural season, is at last a reality.

Beyond the filled seats, standing fans circled the raised concourse at TCO Stadium. Some brought blankets to huddle on the small grass hill built into the west end of the stadium. The supporters' section — which calls itself the Revontulet, the Finnish word for Aurora — waved five custom flags and banged a small drum through the full 90 minutes.

With a roster playing together in live game action for the first time Thursday night, it took time to mesh.

Green Bay fired a shot on goal 44 seconds into the game, forcing a full extension save from goalkeeper Sarah Fuller. On a corner kick in the 24th minute, Fuller couldn't field the cross cleanly and the defense's attempted clearance rocketed off the back of a teammate setting up a blocked shot from the Glory.

But slowly the Aurora gelled through the first half.

Minnesota's first chance of the game came in the 10th minute as forward Morgan Turner sprinted up the right sideline, cut in behind the fullback and unleashed a shot into the arms of the keeper.

Eight minutes later, Maya Hansen collected a header from Turner outside. Her shot skimmed along the grass, between the legs of the center back and past the outstretched keep right into the far post. Jill Bennett fired wide left on the ricochet as fans rose from their seats.

By the second half, Minnesota had formed a fast, well-oiled machine, dominating possession and firing shot after shot. Hopeau's flukey bounce marked the peak.

Starting goalkeeper and team captain Sarah Fuller, a towering 6-2 figure in goal, proved vital time and again. After the diving stop in the first minute, she continued to bail out the Aurora, notably denying a set piece with her fingertips in the 24th minute, diving backward toward the goal.

As the players hit their stride, the fans went with them. Attempts at a call and response chant late in the first half evolved to an echoing "Minnesota!" "Aurora!" call and response out of halftime.

The 5,219 in attendance held strong until the last-minute spoiler. After the final whistle, the faithful stayed on their feet, scarves held high.