Maya Hansen scored twice and the Minnesota Aurora clinched a USL W League playoff spot and the Heartland Division championship with a 2-0 victory over Bavarian United on Saturday in Glendale, Wis.
The Aurora improved to 10-0 with the victory, clinching their second consecutive division title with two games to spare.
Hansen scored in the 13th minute on a penalty kick against Bavarian (4-5-1), then scored again in the 48th minute. Hansen tied Hannah Adler for the team lead with 10 goals.
The Aurora complete their three-game road trip with a game Thursday at Green Bay before finishing their regular season at home next Saturday vs. Chicago City.
