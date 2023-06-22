The Minnesota Aurora rallied from an early one-goal deficit with an eight-goal explosion to beat RKC Third Coast 8-1 in Racine, Wis. Hannah Adler scored twice for the Aurora (9-0-0) and now has 10 goals on the season.

Etc.

• Brock Winter of Indian Hills Golf Club defeated Nate Stevens of Northfield Golf Club 2 and 1 in the championship match of the Minnesota Golf Association Players' Championship at St. Cloud Country Club.

• Augsburg wrestler Tyler Shilson of Maple Grove and Centennial High School was named a College Sports Communicators Academic All-America of the Year. Teammate Charlie Stuhl was also a first-team Academic All-America selection.