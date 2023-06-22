The Minnesota Aurora rallied from an early one-goal deficit with an eight-goal explosion to beat RKC Third Coast 8-1 in Racine, Wis. Hannah Adler scored twice for the Aurora (9-0-0) and now has 10 goals on the season.
Etc.
• Brock Winter of Indian Hills Golf Club defeated Nate Stevens of Northfield Golf Club 2 and 1 in the championship match of the Minnesota Golf Association Players' Championship at St. Cloud Country Club.
• Augsburg wrestler Tyler Shilson of Maple Grove and Centennial High School was named a College Sports Communicators Academic All-America of the Year. Teammate Charlie Stuhl was also a first-team Academic All-America selection.
Scoggins: Update on when Buxton might return to center field is concerning
It's almost July. The season's halfway point is near. And Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is telling us that Byron Buxton is no closer to playing center field than when they started the season.
Kyle Farmer's single in the 10th inning carries Twins to a 5-4 win over the Red Sox
Kyle Farmer hit a game-winning single that scored automatic runner Willi Castro from third base and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday night.
Minnesota Aurora rally past RKC Third Coast to remain unbeaten
Hannah Adler scored twice for the Aurora, who improved to 9-0 this season.
Thomas, Geroux team up to win three turf stakes at Canterbury Park
The trainer/jockey pairing captured three races in the Northern Stars Turf Festival.
After verbal fireworks, Twins beat Red Sox in a much-needed walk-off
Rocco Baldelli on Wednesday tried a little fight-the-power passion, and the Twins finally beat the Red Sox. Kyle Farmer lined a single to center to deliver the 5-4 victory.