At first, Catherine L. Johnson was making the papercut art for a friend's granddaughter, in shades of blue and silver and yellow.

Then Russia invaded Ukraine, and the meaning shifted.

The daisies became sunflowers, soniashnyk in Ukrainian, a longstanding national symbol. "Lullaby" became "A Lullaby for the Heart of Ukraine."

Johnson called Kramarczuk's, the Ukrainian deli in northeast Minneapolis that has become a hub for supporting Ukrainians locally and internationally. With the help of a local printer, she turned her image into a poster.

Each Saturday this month she will be selling it at the deli, with 100% of proceeds benefitting Ukrainian relief efforts. The minimum donation: $50.

"Artists have an important role in terms of just being healings, instruments, vehicles," said Johnson, whose work has long addressed social justice issues. "It's a meditative piece."

She has dedicated the artwork, in quiet, soothing colors, to Ukraine's children.

The poster is just one way that Kramarczuk's is raising funds. The deli has been donating borscht and sausage to local churches to help with their fundraisers. It's also been selling $3 iced sugar cookies in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

"It's been remarkable," said Mike Gordienko, co-owner of Kramarczuk's. "We seem to be this conduit ... People want to do whatever they can."

When Johnson called, "I was on board right away," he said. "It's another way we can use this physical spot to help people heal and feel."