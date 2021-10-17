Brandon Alt threw three touchdown passes in the second half — the third in the final minute — to rally Bemidji State to a 22-19 victory over Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday in Bemidji, Minn.

Alt threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter as the Beavers, who trailed 19-0 at halftime, pulled within 19-14 going into the final quarter.

Alt's 7-yard TD pass to Malik Williams with 39 seconds remaining capped a 13-play, 67-yard drive and gave the Beavers a 20-19 lead. Alt then completed a pass to Brendan Beaulieu for a two-point conversion.

The Dragons drove to the Beavers' 38-yard line before time ran out.

Alt completed 30 of 45 passes for 298 yards.

Minn. Duluth 33, Concordia (St. Paul) 13: Minnesota Duluth scored three touchdowns in an eight-minute span in the fourth quarter to pull away from the visiting Golden Bears. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 18 in Division II, led 12-0 — on four field goals from Curt Cox — going into the fourth quarter. Logan Graetz threw two touchdown passes and Cazz Martin ran for a touchdown as the Bulldogs built a 33-7 lead.

MSU Mankato 58, Upper Iowa 0: J.D. Ekowa passed for 286 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown to lead the Mavericks, ranked No. 24 in Division II, past the host Peacocks in Fayette, Iowa. Ekowa threw three touchdown passes and scored on an 11-yard run in the first half as the Mavericks built a 34-0 lead at halftime. Ekowa completed 16 of 20 passes.

Winona State 26, SW Minnesota State 14: Owen Burke passed for 193 yards and two touchdowns and Dominik London rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown to help the host Warriors outlast the Mustangs. London's 27-yard TD run with one minute remaining in the third quarter came after the Mustangs, who trailed 13-0 at halftime, had pulled within 20-14.

In the MIAC:

Augsburg 37, Macalester 29: Cade Sheehan passed for 262 yards and four touchdowns to help the host Auggies rally for the victory. The Auggies, who trailed 16-6 in the first quarter, intercepted four passes.

Bethel 21, Concordia (Moorhead) 16: Jaran Roste passed for 296 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown to lead the Royals, ranked No. 16 in Division III, past the host Cobbers. The Cobbers pulled within 21-16 with 9:16 remaining on Noah Jenson's 58-yard fumble return. Bethel's Nate Farm intercepted a pass at the goal line with 56 seconds remaining end a Cobbers drive.

Carleton 30, St. Scholastica 14: Jonathan Singleton threw two touchdown passes and Aiden Chang rushed for two touchdowns to lift the Knights past the Saints in Duluth, in the first-ever meeting between the two.

Gustavus Adolphus 33, Hamline 21: Rohee Konde rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Gusties past the Pipers in St. Peter, Minn. The Gusties gained 403 yards on the ground.

St. John's 56, St. Olaf 0: Henry Trost rushed for three touchdowns and Aaron Syverson threw three TD passes to pace the Johnnies, ranked No. 5 in Division III, past the visiting Oles. The Johnnies defense forced five St. Olaf turnovers.