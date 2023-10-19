Minnesota added 8,000 jobs in September, marking yet another month of growth in an already tight labor market that's outpacing the U.S. as a whole.

Unemployment in the state held steady last month at 3.1%, compared to 3.8% nationally, according to data the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) released Thursday. Labor force participation also remained unchanged at 68.5%, higher than the 62.8% national rate.

September was the seventh-consecutive month of labor force growth in Minnesota, and the number of new jobs was nearly double those added in August. The state has gained nearly 50,000 payroll jobs in the past year.

The continued growth has presented a hurdle for employers, who have struggled to hire and retain skilled workers.

"The challenges of [employers] trying to find talented employees are significant, and in some ways, it's the central feature of our economy right now," DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek said at a news conference Thursday. "It reflects the fact that businesses experience strong demand for their goods and services, and that's great, and it means that a lot of employees have been able to find career opportunities and to earn rising wages. But there's demand for more."

DEED is collaborating with employers and higher education institutions to help workers find training and jobs, Varilek said. Last week, the department and Gov. Tim Walz announced an initiative aiming to boost employment in technology, the trades, caring professions, manufacturing and education.

Most of the "supersectors" DEED measures gained jobs in September, with education and health services, leisure and hospitality, trade, transportation and utilities and government leading the pack. Construction was among the sectors where growth outpaced the U.S. as a whole, with 7,322 new jobs, a 5.1% bump compared to 2.7% nationally.

Varilek said he sees the uptick in construction jobs as "a positive sign, and hopefully indicative, really, of other positive news when it comes to investment across a range of sectors where construction is part of the equation."

He noted some renewable energy projects he expects to spur job growth, including a planned hydrogen hub in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota that has drawn nearly $1 billion in federal investment.

Some Minnesota sectors, from financial activities to mining and logging, lost jobs last month. Professional and business services saw the greatest decline, shedding 3,600 jobs. Manufacturing lost more than 1,700 jobs, which DEED attributed mostly to losses in animal slaughtering and processing and food manufacturing.

Minnesota's economy tends to mirror the national economy, which is beginning to show signs of slowing. A BMO report released Tuesday predicted the U.S. economy will decelerate in the final months of 2023 "before stalling early next year."

The healthy labor market is a bright spot, said Priscilla Thiagamoorthy, a senior economist with BMO. And as hiring continues, so will consumer spending.

"That's how the U.S. consumer is still staying mighty," she said.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.