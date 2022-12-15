Minnesota continued to add jobs at a steady pace last month while the state's unemployment rate ticked up two-tenths of a percentage point to 2.3%, according to new state data released Thursday morning.

The state jobless rate has been slowly rising this fall after hitting a record low of 1.8% in June, but it remains low by historical standards. And it's still quite a bit lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7%.

The state added 6,800 jobs in November, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). That comes on the heels of a blockbuster October when the state added a revised 17,100 jobs — the most added in a single month so far this year.

"Minnesota's economy remains strong and has grown faster than most states in 2022," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. "Fourteen straight months of job growth is a good sign as we head into the new year. If you're looking for good employment with strong wages, Minnesota is a great place to be."

Wages in Minnesota continued to increase at a fast pace, up 5.7% in November from a year ago, compared to 6.1% in October. By comparison, wages in the U.S. rose last month by 5.3%.

The Black unemployment rate in Minnesota continues to decline after climbing for several months earlier this year. It came in at 4.3% last month, down from 5% in October. Meanwhile, the white unemployment rate held steady at 2.1% and the jobless rate for Latino workers in the state rose slightly to 3.9%. These figures are based on 12-month moving averages because of the smaller sample sizes.

Job gains last month were led by government with 3,300 jobs, manufacturing with 1,800 jobs, professional and business services with 1,500 jobs, and education and health services with 1,400 jobs.

That was offset by a loss of 2,300 jobs in construction and 500 jobs in other services.

The state has now recovered about 92% of the 417,600 jobs it lost it lost in the spring of 2020 during the first months of the pandemic.

By comparison, the U.S. has fully recovered jobs lost in the pandemic. The nation has been on a longer jobs growth streak, adding jobs now for 23 consecutive months.