Claiming that “the press is under assault in our city,” the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota filed a class-action lawsuit Wednesday in federal court seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent law enforcement misconduct directed at the news media.

The 45-page lawsuit catalogs a long list of alleged encounters between journalists and photojournalists and law enforcement officers during demonstrations to protest the May 25 death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police.

The suit says officers threatened, assaulted and, in several cases, arrested members of the media, even after they identified themselves as journalists.

Minneapolis City Attorney Erik Nilsson said in a statement, “We will review the allegations and take them seriously. We continue to support the First Amendment rights of everyone in Minneapolis.”

The suit was filed on behalf of all journalists by plaintiff Jared Goyette of Minneapolis, a freelance journalist who in recent days has written articles for several newspapers, including the Washington Post and the Guardian.

The lawsuit said that Goyette was “shot in the face with less-lethal ballistic ammunition” by Minneapolis police on May 27 while documenting demonstrations near the third precinct.

The suit cites several instances in which Star Tribune reporters also were the target of misconduct by law enforcement, although none are plaintiffs.

Teresa Nelson, legal director of the ACLU of Minnesota, said the organization has filed a motion seeking a temporary injunction to prohibit law enforcement agencies from attacking journalists and interfering in news coverage. The ACLU it would seek a permanent injunction later.

Among those named as defendants in the lawsuit are the city of Minneapolis, Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo, state Public Safety Commissioner John Harringon, Col. Matthew Langer who heads the Minnesota State Patrol, and “John Does” described as identified officers of the Minneapolis police and state patrol.

Also named in the suit was Lt. Robert Kroll, president of the Minneapolis Police Federation, who is cited as having made statements that inflamed the situation by attacking the “liberal media.

