A Minneapolis woman has died in a transit van crash in western Minnesota, officials said.
The single-vehicle wreck occurred at about 1:10 p.m. Friday on Interstate 94 in Pelican Lake Township, in Grant County near Elbow Lake, the State Patrol said. The van was heading east, left the snowy and icy interstate and rolled over, the patrol said.
Passenger Sandra J. Hill, 67, died at the scene, according to the patrol. The driver, Bryan W. Sorenson, 56, of Williston, N.D., was not injured.
