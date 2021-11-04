Voters swept three commissioners off the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, meaning just two incumbents will be returning in January. In all, 23 candidates vied for spots on the board, which is made up of three at-large and six district commissioners. Londel French, Jono Cowgill and AK Hassan lost in their re-election bids. Four incumbents did not seek re-election.

In the three at-large spots, incumbent Meg Forney and newcomers Tom Olsen and Alicia D. Smith were elected. Elected in the district seats were incumbent Steffanie Musich, Billy Menz, Becka Thompson, Becky Alper, Elizabeth Shaffer and Cathy Abene.

Voters also elected Steve Brandt and Samantha Pree-Stinson to the Board of Estimate & Taxation, which sets the maximum tax levy for most city funds and helps manage the city's debt. The tax and park board seats are four-year terms, unlike the City Council winners elected Tuesday, who will face another election in 2023 before returning to four-year terms after the 2025 election.