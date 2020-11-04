Minneapolis City Council members will run for two-year terms in 2021 and 2023, breaking with their normal four-year election pattern, after voters approved two election changes.

The change is designed to help the city comply with a decade-old state law that is, for the first time, scrambling the city’s election cycle.

The law, nicknamed the “Kahn Rule” after former state Rep. Phyllis Kahn, is designed to ensure that City Council members represent wards that reflect their cities’ changing demographics. It requires Minneapolis and St. Paul to hold council elections in years ending in 2 or 3 after a census is taken - a requirement that sometimes conflicts with their normal, four-year election cycle required in the city charter.

Council members will run for four-year terms again in 2025.

Voters approved the change overwhelmingly. Late Tuesday night, the question had been approved by a margin of almost 95,000 votes, with virtually all precincts reporting and absentee ballots counted.

Minneapolis voters also approved a change to the city’s charter that clarifies when special elections can be held after a local official leaves office.

The city’s charter, which serves as its constitution, will now say that special elections must be held on a state-sanctioned Election Day that is more than 90 days after a city official resigns. State law says most special elections can only be held on one of five dates. That sometimes conflicted with the prior version of the charter, which stated that special elections had to be held within 90 days of an elected officials’ resignation.

This conflict became apparent when Abdi Warsame resigned to take the helm of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority earlier this year.

That change was also approved overwhelmingly, by a margin of nearly 138,000 votes.